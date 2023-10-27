Tejas star Kangana Ranaut to former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy, 'Women are not just for sex'; read on

Kangana Ranaut is now promoting her upcoming film Tejas. The actress will portray an Air Force pilot in the film, and she is doing everything she can to generate interest in it. She was recently the Chief Guest at Delhi's Luv Kush Ramlila, hosted in the Red Fort. She was the first woman to carry out the Ravan Dahan rite at Ramlila on Dussehra. Many photos and videos from the event went viral. While her fans and supporters are hailing the actress, some people have been brutally trolling her for failing to shoot the arrow.

Subramanian Swamy, a famous economist and former Cabinet Minister, was among many who objected to Kangana's attendance at Delhi's Lav Kush Rameela. Later, Kangana response to Swamy's post.

Kangana Ranaut writes a long letter on misogyny.

A netizen posted a photo of Kangana Ranaut in a bikini and lamented the administration. Subramanian Swamy reacted by questioning her presence in Ramlila and the protection offered to her.

Subramanian Swamy wrote, "According to SPG gossip she is a 'frequent flyer'. Why should SPG gossip? Because of the organisation is overworked. Her being made chief guest in the Ramlila final day is the organisation’s conduct unbecoming of respect for Maryada Purushottam."

To which, Kangana penned a lengthy note about sexism. She wrote that had it been a young male maverick who could possibly be a great leader, he wouldn't have made the same comment. A part of her note read, "Deep rooted sexism and dormant lust for female body making you sound like a pervert. Women are not just for sex, they have other organs as well like brain, heart, hands, feet and everything else that a man has or it takes to be a great leader."

Kangana also wrote, “With a swimsuit picture and sleazy narrative you are suggesting that I have nothing else to offer except for my flesh to get my way in politics ha ha I am an artist arguably the greatest of all time in hindi films, a writer, director, producer, revolutionary right wing influencer, had there been a young male mavrick instead of me who could possibly be a great future leader and deserving of guidance and mentorship would you still imply that he is probably selling his flesh to get his way in politics?”

She added, “Deep rooted sexism and dormant lust for female body make you sound like a pervert. Women are not just for sex, they have other organs as well like brain, heart, hands, feet and everything else that a man has or it takes to be a great leader 🙂 So why not Mr. Subramanian?”

About Tejas:

Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas is set to be released on October 27, 2023. The film's trailer was just unveiled, and it piqued viewers' interest. According to reports, it is Bollywood's first aerial action film. The film is projected to perform well at the box office.