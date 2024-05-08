Heatwave in India: 7 ways to reduce your electricity bill

Lifestyle
Invest in energy-efficient appliances such as air conditioners, fans, refrigerators, and LED light bulbs. These appliances consume less electricity.
Set your air conditioner to the most energy-efficient temperature, typically around 24-26 degrees Celsius. Use the energy-saving mode if available.
Use ceiling fans or portable fans to circulate air and create a cooling breeze. Fans consume less energy than air conditioners and can make the room feel cooler
Ensure that doors and windows are properly sealed to prevent cool air from escaping and hot air from entering your home.
Minimize activities that generate heat indoors, such as cooking with the stove or oven and running appliances like clothes dryers during the hottest part of the day.
Take advantage of natural ventilation by opening windows and doors during cooler times of the day, such as early morning and late evening.
Practice energy-saving habits such as turning off lights and appliances when not in use, unplugging electronics that are not in use to avoid standby power consumption.