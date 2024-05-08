Lifestyle

Heatwave in India: 7 ways to reduce your electricity bill

Image credits: our own

1. Use Energy-Efficient Appliances:

Invest in energy-efficient appliances such as air conditioners, fans, refrigerators, and LED light bulbs. These appliances consume less electricity.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Optimize Air Conditioner Settings:

Set your air conditioner to the most energy-efficient temperature, typically around 24-26 degrees Celsius. Use the energy-saving mode if available.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Use Fans Wisely:

Use ceiling fans or portable fans to circulate air and create a cooling breeze. Fans consume less energy than air conditioners and can make the room feel cooler

Image credits: Freepik

4. Keep Doors and Windows Sealed:

Ensure that doors and windows are properly sealed to prevent cool air from escaping and hot air from entering your home.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Limit Heat-Generating Activities:

Minimize activities that generate heat indoors, such as cooking with the stove or oven and running appliances like clothes dryers during the hottest part of the day.

Image credits: Getty

6. Utilize Natural Ventilation:

Take advantage of natural ventilation by opening windows and doors during cooler times of the day, such as early morning and late evening.

Image credits: Getty

7. Use Energy-Saving Practices:

Practice energy-saving habits such as turning off lights and appliances when not in use, unplugging electronics that are not in use to avoid standby power consumption.

Image credits: Getty
