    Tej Konidela ,Lavanya Tripathi begin pre-wedding festivities; see Photos

    Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's joyful pre-wedding festivities kick-started with Chiranjeevi's blessings. Fans await updates from the impending wedding celebrations.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Telugu movie stars Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi commenced their pre-wedding festivities last night with a cheerful vibe all around. Chirajeevi, a renowned actor, took to his Instagram to announce the celebrations. With a great enthusiasm Chiranjeevi gave his blessings to the couple in the Instagram post, suggesting that the celebration has started. He penned "About Last evening.. Pre Wedding Celebrations of @varunkonidela7 & @itsmelavanya #MomentsToCherish"

     

    As the celebrations progress, fans, friends, and those who hold Konidela dear eagerly await further news and sneak peeks from the wedding. The eagerly anticipated countdown to witness Konidela's wedding is now in full swing.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
