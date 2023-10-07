Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen starrer crime-thriller to release on THIS date; promo released [WATCH]

    Sushmita Sen's Instagram post revealed the release date of Aarya 3, a highly awaited crime thriller series, set to premiere on November 3, 2023, after the actress's recovery from a heart attack earlier this year. Fans expressed immense excitement for her return to the series

    Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen starrer crime-thriller to release on THIS date; promo released [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen made an exciting announcement on her Instagram account regarding the highly anticipated crime thriller drama series, Aarya 3. Fans of the show had been eagerly awaiting news about its release, and the actress didn't disappoint. Aarya 3 is set to premiere next month, and the release date was revealed in a short video clip.

    The Instagram post featured claw marks on a yellow wall, building suspense for the big reveal. Then, against a maroon backdrop, the release date, November 3, was unveiled, accompanied by suspenseful music. Sushmita Sen captioned the post with, "Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai (The time for the lioness to return has come)." Naturally, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the post with enthusiastic comments.

     

    One fan exclaimed, "Finally, the wait is over! Arya is back with a bang and her claws," while another expressed, "Most awaited series for me." Another fan commented, "In the wait of Aarya 3, watched the last two seasons back to back 3 times, waiting eagerly. November is not far away."

    Sushmita Sen had faced health challenges earlier in the year, revealing that she had suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty. However, she made a remarkable recovery and returned to the set in Jaipur to shoot for Aarya 3. On April 25th, the makers released a teaser for the series, showcasing Sushmita sharpening her sword-fighting skills, with the caption, "She’s meaner. She’s fearless. She’s back. #AaryaSeason3 resumes shoot."

    ALSO READ: WATCH: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff dance to 'Jumma Chumma'

    Aarya, produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films, is an adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama Penoz. Fans can look forward to streaming Aarya 3 on Disney+ Hotstar starting from November 3, 2023.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, Vikas Oberai safely return to Mumbai following Italy car crash SHG EAI

    Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, Vikas Oberai safely return to Mumbai following Italy car crash

    OMG 2 Akshay Kumar finally speaks on releasing movie with 27 cuts Here's what he said DPK

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar finally speaks on releasing movie with 27 cuts; Here's what he said

    Parineeti Chopra's school friend accuses her of dishonesty regarding financial struggles; READ SHG

    Parineeti Chopra's school friend accuses her of dishonesty regarding financial struggles; READ

    WATCH Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff dance to Jumma Chumma

    WATCH: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff dance to 'Jumma Chumma'

    Sunny Leone stuns in chic fashion for night out; to re-create iconic Madhuri Dixit song 'Mere Piya Ghar Aaya' ATG

    Sunny Leone stuns in chic fashion for night out; to re-create iconic Madhuri Dixit song 'Mere Piya Ghar Aaya'

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: KSRTC adds 148 new 'Pallakki Utsav' buses to its fleet; check details vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC adds 148 new ‘Pallakki Utsav’ buses to its fleet; check details

    Delhi Pollution action plan comes into force as AQI plunges to 'Poor' category; check details AJR

    Delhi: Pollution action plan comes into force as AQI plunges to 'Poor' category; check details

    Spike in North Korea-Russia train traffic raises concerns of potential arms transfer snt

    Spike in North Korea-Russia train traffic raises concerns of potential arms transfer

    Maharani college accident: English professor's overspeeding car injures two students in Bengaluru vkp

    Maharani college accident: English professor's overspeeding car injures two students in Bengaluru

    CT Ravi criticizes Congress, calls for judicial inquiry into Shivamogga riots

    CT Ravi criticizes Congress, calls for judicial inquiry into Shivamogga riots

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon