Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen starrer crime-thriller to release on THIS date; promo released [WATCH]

Sushmita Sen's Instagram post revealed the release date of Aarya 3, a highly awaited crime thriller series, set to premiere on November 3, 2023, after the actress's recovery from a heart attack earlier this year. Fans expressed immense excitement for her return to the series

Sushmita Sen made an exciting announcement on her Instagram account regarding the highly anticipated crime thriller drama series, Aarya 3. Fans of the show had been eagerly awaiting news about its release, and the actress didn't disappoint. Aarya 3 is set to premiere next month, and the release date was revealed in a short video clip.

The Instagram post featured claw marks on a yellow wall, building suspense for the big reveal. Then, against a maroon backdrop, the release date, November 3, was unveiled, accompanied by suspenseful music. Sushmita Sen captioned the post with, "Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai (The time for the lioness to return has come)." Naturally, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the post with enthusiastic comments.

One fan exclaimed, "Finally, the wait is over! Arya is back with a bang and her claws," while another expressed, "Most awaited series for me." Another fan commented, "In the wait of Aarya 3, watched the last two seasons back to back 3 times, waiting eagerly. November is not far away."

Sushmita Sen had faced health challenges earlier in the year, revealing that she had suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty. However, she made a remarkable recovery and returned to the set in Jaipur to shoot for Aarya 3. On April 25th, the makers released a teaser for the series, showcasing Sushmita sharpening her sword-fighting skills, with the caption, "She’s meaner. She’s fearless. She’s back. #AaryaSeason3 resumes shoot."

Aarya, produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films, is an adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama Penoz. Fans can look forward to streaming Aarya 3 on Disney+ Hotstar starting from November 3, 2023.