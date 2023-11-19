Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Taylor swift fans face water shortage during concert; singer shows grief over attendee dying at venue

    Prior to the commencement of Taylor Swift's concert, a 23-year-old fan tragically passed away at the venue. Moreover, the event witnessed a lack of adequate organization, with concert-goers experiencing dehydration and a notable absence of water provisions.

    Taylor swift fans face water shortage during concert; singer shows grief over attendee dying at venue SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    Taylor Swift's concert in Brazil faced unexpected challenges even before the famous singer could start performing. Currently, Taylor is captivating audiences on her Eras Tour this year. Unfortunately, during her performance in Brazil over the weekend, something tragic happened that affected the devoted Swifties, her affectionate fanbase.

    The upsetting news came just before the concert began – a fan named Ana Clara Benevides, who was 23 years old, fell ill at the venue and sadly passed away due to cardiorespiratory arrest. Taylor Swift, visibly saddened by this heartbreaking incident, shared her feelings on Instagram Stories, expressing grief over the untimely loss of Ana Clara.

    She stated, "I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young." She further said, "I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

    Taylor swift fans face water shortage during concert; singer shows grief over attendee dying at venue SHG

    Adding to the difficulties, there were problems with getting water during the concert. Reports from the Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo highlighted challenges related to water availability, creating a disconcerting atmosphere for the audience. A video that has become widely shared shows Taylor Swift stopping the show to address the lack of water, actively helping speed up the distribution of water bottles to the audience. During a poignant moment in the performance, Taylor not only paused her set but also joined the crowd in chanting for 'water,' urging the organizers to quickly provide water bottles.

     

     

    Another circulating video captures Taylor during a performance of "All Too Well," where she personally intervened to get a water bottle from her team and gave it to a fan in need. While Taylor Swift hasn't directly commented on the water supply situation, a TikTok user claimed that the stadium didn't allow fans to bring their own water bottles. The concert, meant to be a joyful celebration of music, turned into a somber event marked by the loss of a devoted fan and logistical challenges.

     

     

    In addition to this, Taylor swift has now postponed her next show which was supposed to take place in Rio de Janerio. In another story on instagram she penned “I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first,”

    Taylor swift fans face water shortage during concert; singer shows grief over attendee dying at venue SHG

    ALSO READ: Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside car in Kottayam

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo of Nicaragua wins the title, see pictures RKK

    Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo of Nicaragua wins the title, see pictures

    Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside car in Kottayam anr

    Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside car in Kottayam

    Nayanthara turns 39: Actress' new poster from 'Test' unveiled on her birthday; take a look RBA

    Nayanthara turns 39: Actress' new poster from 'Test' unveiled on her birthday; take a look

    Animal theme song 'Arjan Vailly' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor starrer unleashes intense vibes with pulse pounding anthem ATG

    Animal theme song 'Arjan Vailly' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor starrer unleashes intense vibes with pulse pounding anthem

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan kisses Emran Hashmi in public, leaving Katrina Kaif laughing; check this video RBA

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan kisses Emran Hashmi in public, leaving Katrina Kaif laughing; check this video

    Recent Stories

    Ousted Sam Altman could return as OpenAI CEO planning to launch new venture Report gcw

    Ousted Altman could return as OpenAI CEO, planning to launch new venture: Report

    Kerala: Police arrest 10 people from across state for child pornography anr

    Kerala: Police arrest 10 people from across state for child pornography

    Israel Palestine war: Israeli women lead massive coastal yoga event in solidarity with Gaza captives AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Israeli women lead massive coastal yoga event in solidarity with Gaza captives (WATCH)

    Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo of Nicaragua wins the title, see pictures RKK

    Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo of Nicaragua wins the title, see pictures

    Mukesh, Nita Ambani celebrate their grandchildren's first birthday, celebs attend in floral outfits RKK

    Mukesh, Nita Ambani celebrate their grandchildren's first birthday, celebs attend in floral outfits

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon