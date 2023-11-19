Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas found dead inside car in Kottayam

Vinod Thomas is notable for his roles in films like Happy Wedding, June and Ayyappanum Koshiyum among others. He was found dead inside a parked car in Pampady of Kottayam district.

Kottayam: Film-serial actor Vinod Thomas was found dead inside a parked car at a Dreamland Hotel near Pampady in Kottayam on Saturday (Nov 18) evening. He was 47.

A security guard reportedly found the actor dead inside the car after wondering why the actor was taking so long to exit. The vehicle was left parked there for a considerable amount of time. When authorities later arrived, they broke the glass in the car to remove the person inside.

The postmortem will be carried out today at Kottayam Medical College. According to the Pampady police, the initial hypothesis is that Vinod's death may have been caused by inhaling the poisonous gas that was released due to the continuous operation of the AC inside the car.

Thomas appeared in movies, 'Ayyappanum Koshyum', 'Natholi oru cheriya meenalla', 'Oru murai vanth paarthaaya', 'Happy Wedding' and 'June' among others.

Further details are awaited...