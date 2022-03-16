Grammys 2022: BTS, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo and more to perform in Las Vegas

Three of the world's top pop performers, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and Billie Eilish, will be performing at the Grammy Awards next month in Las Vegas.

The Grammys 2022 have announced a star-studded lineup of performers who will perform on music's biggest night. According to the, BTS, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, and Jack Harlow will all perform at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3 in Las Vegas Recording Academy.

The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys Award 2022 was relocated to Las Vegas in January due to increased COVID-19 infections and the omicron variant, with organisers claiming "too many hazards" to hold the performance-filled extravaganza at the time.

Comedian, TV host, and political commentator, Trevor Noah returns as host for the gala event. The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee with 11 nods in various genres, including R&B, jazz, American roots music, and classical and music video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne is up for the best country album and best country duo/group performance, while BTS, is up for best pop duo/group performance for Butter. According to PEOPLE, Jon Batiste is the most nominated musician this year, with 11 nods, including album and single of the year.

On the other hand, BTS has just finished their three-day Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul performance on Sunday. The popular boy's band members performed in their home ground with the live audience since the pandemic set in. Several fans took to social media and prayed that the BTS members bring home their first Grammy trophy this year.

