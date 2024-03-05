Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tamil Nadu state film awards announced for 2015: R Madhavan, Jyothika win best actor, actress

    On march 4, 2024, the government of Tamil Nadu declared the winners of the state film awards for 2015 with R Madhavan’s 'Irudhu Suttru' and Jyothika’s '36 Vayadhinile' garnering significant attention

    Tamilnadu state film awards reached its peak on march 4 2024, as the government of Tamilnadu finally unveiled the much awaited awards for the year 2015. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on march 6, wednesday at TN Rajarathinam Kalaiarangam  where Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan will felicitate the winners.

    R. Madhavan was the Best Actor award for his compelling portrayal in the sports drama film 'Irudhi Suttru'. Similarly Jyothika's remarkable performance in the drama film '36 Vayadhinile' earned her the  title of Best Actress. Gautham Karthik and Ritika Singh were also recognized with special prizes for their commendable performance. Additionally Aravind Swamy's portrayal of the antagonist in 'Thani Oruvan' earned him the title of Best Villain with the film itself clinching the First prize for best film.

    'Thani Oruvan' was lauded with awards for Best Story writer Mohan Raja and best cinematographer Ramji. Sudha Kongara's directorial prowess in 'Irudhi Suttru' earned her the title of best director.

    Other award winners 

    Further adding to the list of deserving winners, Gautami was honored with the Best supporting actress award for her role in 'Papanasam', a tamil remake of the film 'Drishyam'. The awards also acknowledged films that championed important social themes with 'Irudhi Suttru' winning the Special prize for best film and '36 Vayadhinile' being recognized as the Best Film about Women Empowerment.

    R Madhavan social media post

    R Madhavan expressed his gratitude to the Tamilnadu government and extended his congratulations to his fellow awardees on social media. He acknowledged the significance of the recognition and praised the talent within the industry.

    The delay in presenting the awards raised eyebrows among the audience. The film awards for 2015 are being announced nine years later in 2024 prompting questions about the reasons behind the delay. The hiatus in the Tamil Nadu state film awards occurred after 2008 only to be reinstated in 2017. Subsequently awards for the years 2009 to 2014 were presented between 2017 and 2023 with the exception of 2020 due to the global pandemic. Hence, the long awaited award for 2015 is being conferred in 2024.

