    Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details: Know from date to venue to guest list and more

    Taapsee Pannu has been dating Mathias Boe, the coach of the Indian badminton team, for almost 10 years. The couple has decided to get married in March 2024 in the City of Lakes, Udaipur. 

    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    After a decade of keeping their romance under wraps, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe are ready to take the plunge. The 'Dunki' star is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau, Mathias Boe, in March, as reported by NDTV.  Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are preparing for their March 13 wedding, while Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani just celebrated their stunning sundowner wedding in Goa. Taapsee Pannu has also agreed to trade Mathias Boe before the end of March.

    Taapsee Pannu's wedding details:
    The couple is said to be arranging a low-key wedding in March 2024 in the City of Lakes, Udaipur. According to the same source, Taapsee and Mathias will marry by Christian and Sikh rites and traditions. If the rumours are to be accepted, no Bollywood A-listers will attend the extravagant festivities.

    Also Read: Did you know Sidhu Moosewala’s fiancee Amandeep Kaur decided never to get married again?

    Despite being modest about their relationship, Taapsee and Mathias Boe have never tried to hide it. Taapsee recently spoke honestly about her boyfriend in an interview with Raj Shamani. She stated that she initially met him while filming her Bollywood debut. Talking about her relationship, she said, “I have been with the same person since then, and I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship.”

    On the work front:
    Taapsee Pannu recently acted alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2023 smash 'Dunki'. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, tells the tale of a group of friends who strive to move overseas in pursuit of better opportunities. They confront various challenges if they opt to travel the illegal Dunki route after failing to secure visas. In addition to Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu, the film included notable performances by Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani.

    Also Read: Rajinikanth in Sajid Nadiadwala's film; filmmaker shares photo

    Taapsee Pannu made her Tamil film debut with Aadukalam. Following that, Taapsee made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor. Aside from that, she appeared in several films, including Saand Ki Aankh, Pink, The Ghazi Attack, Mulk, Badla, Manmarziyaan, and Baby.
     

