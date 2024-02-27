Entertainment

Rajinikanth in Sajid Nadiadwala's film; filmmaker shares photo

Sajid Nadiadwala, a filmmaker and producer, has hinted at collaborating with Rajinikanth, the iconic superstar. Sharing a joyful picture of themselves.

Image credits: Twitter

Rajinikanth in Sajid Nadiadwala's film; filmmaker shares photo

Sajid shared, “It’s a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!”
 

Image credits: instagram

Rajinikanth in Sajid Nadiadwala's film; filmmaker shares photo

“It’s a monumental collaboration with the iconic Rajinikanth. The prospect of these two titans coming together undoubtedly ignites anticipation for something truly extraordinary.”

Image credits: Twitter

Rajinikanth in Sajid Nadiadwala's film; filmmaker shares photo

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam.

Image credits: instagram

Rajinikanth in Sajid Nadiadwala's film; filmmaker shares photo

Released on February 9, Lal Salaam is a sports drama featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. with Rajinikanth making an extended cameo appearance.

Image credits: instagram

Rajinikanth in Sajid Nadiadwala's film; filmmaker shares photo

It is directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film was initially supposed to be released during the Pongal festival in January.

Image credits: instagram

Rajinikanth in Sajid Nadiadwala's film; filmmaker shares photo

Sajid Nadiadwala is a prominent Indian film producer, director, and screenwriter known for contributing to the Bollywood film industry. 

Image credits: instagram

Rajinikanth in Sajid Nadiadwala's film; filmmaker shares photo

He has produced numerous successful films and founded Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. 

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One