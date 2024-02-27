Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Sidhu Moosewala’s fiancee Amandeep Kaur decided never to get married again?

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Sidhu Moosewala, a Punjabi singer and Congress leader, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, although he was due to marry Amandeep Kaur the same year in November. His death is still being mourned by all, including his fiancée Amandeep Kaur.

    article_image1

    Sidhu Moosewala, a Punjabi musician and idol, was shot dead in his hometown by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang a few years back. His first death anniversary is on May 29, 2022. His death is still being lamented by everyone, especially his fiancée Amandeep Kaur.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sidhu Moosewala, one of the most prominent Punjabi musicians, was at the height of his popularity when he was shot dead in an inter-gang conflict. He was slain in Punjab's Mansa region just a few months after joining the Congress party and running in the elections.

    article_image3

    Sidhu Moosewala's parents and admirers were grieved by his unexpected death, but his fiancée, Amandeep Kaur, was also rattled. Moosewala and Kaur allegedly got engaged just a few months ago and planned to marry in November 2022.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sidhu Moosewala and Amandeep Kaur had been in a love relationship for two years. They were going to marry soon, according to the Punjabi singer's mother, who confirmed this immediately after his death.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Who is Amandeep Kau?
    Amandeep Kaur was the fiancée of Punjabi youth celebrity Sidhu Moosewala, and the two had recently been engaged. The pair met in Canada, where Kaur was a permanent resident, and planned to marry the same year Moosewala was shot.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to reports, Amandeep Kaur is the daughter of a top Akali Dal politician and formerly worked as Sidhu Moosewala's assistant for a few months. She is from the Sangreri area of Punjab, where the engagement ceremony took place.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to media sources, Amandeep Kaur was wholly startled by Sidhu Moosewala's death and swore never to marry as a means to symbolise her eternal love. According to reports, she was living with Moosewala's parents in Mansa village, his homeland.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by numerous shooters on May 29 outside his hamlet, and criminal Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares special moment with Mollywood megastar Mammootty on Instagram nir

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares special moment with Mollywood megastar Mammootty on Instagram

    Is Sidhu Moosewala mother Charan Kaur pregnant Here what Moosewala family friend has to say RBA

    Is Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pregnant? Here's what Moosewala’s family friend has to say

    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda locked himself up in Veer Savarkar's cell to prepare for bio-pic; Read ATG

    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda locked himself up in Veer Savarkar's cell to prepare for bio-pic; Read

    Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's driving license likely to be suspended by MVD in road accident case anr

    Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's driving license likely to be suspended by MVD in road accident case

    BREAKING Bhojpuri actress Aanchal Tiwari, singer Chhotu Pandey and 7 others killed in Bihar road accident RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Aanchal Tiwari, singer Chhotu Pandey and 7 others killed in Bihar road accident

    Recent Stories

    UN Rights expert alleges deliberate starvation of Palestinians by Israel through humanitarian aid blockade avv

    UN Rights expert alleges deliberate starvation of Palestinians by Israel through humanitarian aid blockade

    England star has 'man crush' on India's Dhruv Jurel: Ben Stokes reveals name after series defeat in Ranchi snt

    England star has 'man crush' on India's Dhruv Jurel: Ben Stokes reveals name after series defeat in Ranchi

    Himachal Pradesh govt in jeopardy as several Congress MLAs cross-vote in Rajya Sabha polls AJR

    Himachal Pradesh govt in jeopardy as several Congress MLAs cross-vote in Rajya Sabha polls

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: No death penalty for convicts rkn

    BREAKING: TP Chandrasekharan murder case: No death penalty for convicts

    Football De Bruyne to Salah: 10 stars on Saudi Pro League clubs' radar osf

    De Bruyne to Salah: 10 stars on Saudi Pro League clubs' radar

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon