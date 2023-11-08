Sushmita Sen gives adorable pose with rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl in viral photos

At producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta's pre-Diwali bash, Aarya 3 star Sushmita Sen and her ex-beau Rohman Shawl are back together as the golden ex-couple was spotted giving a delightful public display of affection and love to the paps.

Sushmita Sen has left fans shocked and totally puzzled by her latest appearance with ex Rohman Shawl. The actor, who has impressed fans with her latest 'Aarya 3', recently attended a Diwali bash. This time, she was not alone. Sen had been accompanied by Rohman Shawl. The dynamic duo even posed together for the paparazzi. The two broke up in 2021 and have remained friends, as per the post shared by the actor.

ALSO READ: Maine Pyar Kiya: Was Salman Khan not 'original choice' to essay role of Prem by Sooraj Barjatya? Know details

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen announced her separation from Rohman through a post in 2021, which read, "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over. The love remains (sic)". The couple have since then remained awesome friends who always support each other and all their individual ventures. Now, the actor recently attended a Diwali bash with Rohman and posed for the photographers. She looked beautiful in a black and red saree. Rohman wore a white kurta-pyjama with a green blazer. The video showed Rohman holding Sushmita's hands and helping her to walk in the saree. The two even cutely posed for the photographers.

Soon after the video went viral, fans quickly commented below the same. While some shared their happiness of seeing them together again, others felt they should get married. One of the fans wrote, "They should marry," while another wrote, "They look good together."

In an interview with Radio Mirchi, Rohman addressed the speculations surrounding their relationship. He said that they look good together. It doesn't matter. They do not live lives for other people. According to him, what people say is their business and that they don't have to explain themselves to anyone.

ALSO READ: Does Sofia Vergara find 'love' again in orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman amid 'relationship' rumours?