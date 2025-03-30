Lifestyle

Unique Baby Names in Sanskrit with Beautiful Meanings

Samarth

This name means capable, efficient, or powerful.

Shashwat

This name means continuous or eternal.

Shivansh

This name means a part of Lord Shiva.

Shreyas

This name means better, prosperity, or superior.

Roopsi

One who is the goddess of beauty, extremely beautiful.

Saloni

One who is very beautiful.

Shagun

One who is associated with auspicious moments.

Shanaya

Bright like the morning sun.

Sarina

Pure, immaculate.

5 Hairstyles Inspired by Nora Fatehi: Beautiful Hair for Long Faces

Eid Salwar Suits: 10 Styles Inspired by Actresses for 2025

Chaitra Navratri: Fasting tips to stay energetic during nine day fast

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Key rules for Kalash Sthapna and Akhand Jyoti