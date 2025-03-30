Unique Baby Names in Sanskrit with Beautiful Meanings

Lifestyle
This name means capable, efficient, or powerful.
This name means continuous or eternal.
This name means a part of Lord Shiva.
This name means better, prosperity, or superior.
One who is the goddess of beauty, extremely beautiful.
One who is very beautiful.
One who is associated with auspicious moments.
Bright like the morning sun.
Pure, immaculate.
