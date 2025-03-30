Lifestyle

5 Hairstyles Inspired by Nora Fatehi: Beautiful Hair for Long Faces

Hairstyle with Lehenga Choli

Nora Fatehi has styled her hair beautifully with a lehenga choli. The sheesh patti on her forehead and the long white flower gajra enhance her overall look.

Mid-Length Hair Wavy Look

If your hair is short or mid-length, give your hair a wavy look like Nora Fatehi. You will look great in any dress.

Bangs Hair Bun

To style your hair, you can also make an up hair bun. Curl the bangs with the hair bun.

Long Fancy Braid

The fashion of long braids never gets old. You can make a braid not only with a saree-suit but also with an embroidery dress.

Messy Ponytail

A messy ponytail can be the best option for an office look. If you want, you can also make a simple ponytail for short hair by applying gel. Pair with drop earrings.

Bun Without Bangs

Decorate yourself by making a bun without bangs. You can wear drop earrings with it.

