Does Sofia Vergara find 'love' again in orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman amid 'relationship' rumours?

Amidst her ongoing divorce battle from estranged husband Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara is blissfully living her best moments daily by enjoying her newly found singlehood status and owning every bit of it by moving on. The actress has been spotted with orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman more than once on frequent romantic dinner dates, lunch dates and outings by the paparazzi. Reports claim that Sofia is allegedly dating him. A recent report claims she is already falling for him. While there is no verification about the same, this is what we know about it, which involves what her friend circle thinks about their romance.

A source told a leading entertainment weekly magazine publication, "Sofia is now falling for Justin the more she spends time with him. They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple." They pointed out that the America's Got Talent judge has always been really optimistic, positive, joyous, and chirpy. But her friends think she looks extra happy since allegedly dating Saliman. The source shared, "They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and is not fazed and bothered by her celebrity status."

"He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her," the source concluded. For those unaware, Vergara and Saliman were first clicked and spotted in public last month when they stepped out in Beverly Hills, California, for a night out. She wore a black lace corset, maroon bottoms, and black heels to sum up her casual glam look while he donned a navy shirt and blue jeans for the occasion. The two got photographed and papped together again soon after.

The Modern Family star and the medical professional visited the Frequency exhibition at Christie's in Los Angeles this month. She wore a long-sleeve red dress as she got clicked sitting next to Saliman in his car. The 51-year-old announced her split from Manganiello in July this year. Their official joint statement said, "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time. As we navigate this new phase of our lives."

