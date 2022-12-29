Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushant Singh Singh's heartbroken video before his death grabs attention; blame it on Rhea for his condition

    A video of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput before his death is making rounds on social media and has left his followers sad and heartbroken. Several social media users blamed his condition on Rhea Chakraborty. Here's all you need to know.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 1:36 PM IST

    Sushant Singh Rajput died two years ago, but the mystery surrounding his death has yet to be solved. The latest discoveries about the late actor's death have made the news again. The Cooper hospital worker at his post-mortem claims that he was killed rather than committed suicide since he had bruises on his eyes and his bones were shattered.

    And as a result of this assertion, the SSR murder case girls have been re-opened. During this case re-opening, an old video of Sushant resurfaces, in which Sushant appears severely ill and is virtually unrecognisable.

    This video was purportedly filmed by Rhea Chakraborty when they were together, and Sushant supporters are filled with grief and guilt for his predicament. Sushant appears to be in poor health in this video, allegedly taken only days before his death. In this video, Sushant cannot talk correctly, leading his followers to wonder what went wrong with him.

    One user said, " Kya halat kar di thi yaar sushant ki... Thik se bol bhi nhi pa rha... So sad...". Another user commented, " IDK why but I'm feeling helpless after watching this... I can see pain in his eyes did you guys can see it too". 

    Rhea and Sushant's relationship had ended before his death, and she had left his home, according to her comments during the late actor's questioning.

    Sushant was discovered dead in his apartment on June 14, 2002, and the country was stunned by his death and in disbelief that he had departed the earth, and they have been fighting for justice ever since.
     

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 1:36 PM IST
