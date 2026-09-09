Actors Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli have concluded filming for the fourth and final season of their popular Netflix series, 'Mismatched'. The upcoming season will serve as the final chapter for their characters, Rishi and Dimple's coming-of-age story.

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli have wrapped filming for the fourth and final season of Netflix's popular coming-of-age series 'Mismatched', marking the completion of Dimple and Rishi's journey. Koli announced the wrap on Instagram, writing, “see you soon.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

The upcoming season will bring the series' central characters back for the concluding chapter of their story, with familiar faces returning alongside new moments and surprises. Produced by RSVP Movies, Mismatched follows Dimple and Rishi as they navigate love, friendship and growing up. The fourth season will bring their journey to a close.

Actors Reflect on Emotional Journey

For Koli, who plays Dimple, returning for the final season has been an emotional experience. In a statement issued as part of a release, she said, “Coming back to the Mismatched set for one final season feels incredibly emotional. Dimple has been such a huge part of my journey, and getting to tell the last chapter of her story on Netflix is something I'll always be grateful for. I can't wait for our paglus on Netflix to experience what we've been cooking.”

Saraf, who returns as Rishi, also reflected on the show's significance to him. “Mismatched has given me some of my favourite memories, and returning for this final season on Netflix feels really special. Being back with this team, slipping into Rishi's world again, and creating new memories together already feels magical,” he said.

With filming now complete, the fourth season is set to serve as the final chapter of the story that has built a loyal fan following over the years. (ANI)