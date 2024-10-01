Commercial cylinder prices increased, effective October 1; Domestic usage unaffected

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On October 1, 2024, LPG cylinder prices surged, particularly for the 19 kg commercial cylinders, which increased across various cities. Mumbai's price is now Rs 1,692.50, while Chennai's reached Rs 1,903. Domestic cylinder prices remain stable, causing concern for businesses preparing for the festive seasons.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 8:39 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 8:39 AM IST

    On the first day of October 2024, the price of LPG cylinders saw a significant increase, particularly for commercial use. Energy companies announced this hike early Tuesday morning, which specifically affects the 19 kg cylinder for commercial consumers. The cost of the 14 kg cylinder for domestic use remains unchanged.

    According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) website, the revised prices for the 19 kg commercial cylinders are effective immediately. However, these prices differ across cities. In Mumbai, the price has jumped from Rs 1,644 to Rs 1,692.50. Similarly, in Kolkata, the cost has increased from Rs 1,802.50 to Rs 1,850.50, while Chennai's price for the same cylinder has risen from Rs 1,855 to Rs 1,903. In Bangalore, the 19 kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,818, reflecting a hike of Rs 48.

    This marks the continuation of a price increase for the 19 kg commercial cylinders that has been ongoing since July 2024. Although oil marketing companies made slight reductions in July—decreasing prices by Rs 30 in Delhi—subsequent months have seen an upward trend. August experienced an increase of Rs 8.50, followed by a rise of Rs 39 over the last three months.

    While commercial gas prices are on the rise, the rates for domestic LPG cylinders have remained stable. The central government previously provided relief by lowering the price of domestic cylinders on Women's Day. Currently, the price of a 14 kg domestic LPG cylinder is Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 829 in Kolkata, Rs 802.50 in Mumbai, Rs 818.50 in Chennai, and Rs 805.50 in Bengaluru.

    This latest price hike comes at a time when many commercial users are gearing up for the festive seasons of Dussehra and Diwali. 

    Here are the updated prices for the new commercial LPG cylinder across major cities:
    - Mumbai: Rs 1,692.50
    - Chennai: Rs 1,903
    - Kolkata: Rs 1,850.50
    - Delhi: Rs 1,740
    - Bengaluru: Rs 1,818

