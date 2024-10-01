Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru GOLD rates on October 1, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

    Gold prices have surged to new all-time highs, with international rates climbing from $1,800 in November to $2,622—an increase of over $800. In India, the price per gram has broken the previous May record of Rs 6,895, now reaching Rs 7,000.

    Bengaluru GOLD rates on October 1, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 8:23 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 8:23 AM IST

    Gold rates dropped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

    Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 1, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,195/gm
    24k - Rs 7,555/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,560(22k)
                      Rs 60,440(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 71,950(22k)
                       Rs 75,550(24k)

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, September 30, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,195/gm
    24k - Rs 7,555/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,560(22k)
                      Rs 60,440(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 71,950(22k)
                       Rs 75,550(24k)

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, September 29, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,205/gm
    24k - Rs 7,565/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,640(22k)
                      Rs 60,520(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 72,050(22k)
                       Rs 75,650(24k)

    The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

    September 28, 2024: Rs 7,205 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,565 for 24k

    September 27, 2024: Rs 7,210 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,571 for 24k

    September 26, 2024: Rs 7,571 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,529 for 24k

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SEBI board meeting: Key topics likely to be discussed today; all you need to know AJR

    SEBI board meeting: Key topics likely to be discussed today; all you need to know

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 30 2024: Check out latest prices of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 30 2024: Check out latest prices of 10gm gold

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 28 2024: Check out latest prices of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 28 2024: Check out latest prices of 10gm gold

    Petrol diesel prices today September 28 2024 Check out fuel rates in your city vkp

    Petrol, diesel prices today, September 28 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

    Karnataka govt hikes price of cooking oil amid festive season 20% rise in 10 days vkp

    Karnataka govt hikes price of cooking oil amid festive season; 20% rise in 10 days

    Recent Stories

    Superstar Rajnikanth hospitalized at Chennai; actor's condition 'stable': Reports ATG

    Superstar Rajnikanth hospitalized at Chennai; actor's condition 'stable': Reports

    Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh takes charge as 30th chief of Indian Air Force vkp

    Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh takes charge as 30th chief of Indian Air Force

    Malabar exercise 2024 to begin from October 8; Australia sends its naval platforms vkp

    Malabar exercise 2024 to begin from October 8; Australia sends its naval platforms

    Ram Nath Kovind turns 79: Explore 7 lesser known facts about him NTI

    Ram Nath Kovind turns 79: Explore 7 lesser known facts about him

    World Vegetarian Day: 7 Countries with highest vegetarian populations NTI

    World Vegetarian Day: 7 Countries with highest vegetarian populations

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon