Bengaluru GOLD rates on October 1, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

Gold prices have surged to new all-time highs, with international rates climbing from $1,800 in November to $2,622—an increase of over $800. In India, the price per gram has broken the previous May record of Rs 6,895, now reaching Rs 7,000.

Gold rates dropped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, October 1, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,195/gm

24k - Rs 7,555/gm

For 8gm - Rs 57,560(22k)

Rs 60,440(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 71,950(22k)

Rs 75,550(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, September 30, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,195/gm

24k - Rs 7,555/gm

For 8gm - Rs 57,560(22k)

Rs 60,440(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 71,950(22k)

Rs 75,550(24k)

Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, September 29, 2024.

22k - Rs 7,205/gm

24k - Rs 7,565/gm

For 8gm - Rs 57,640(22k)

Rs 60,520(24k)

For 10gm - Rs 72,050(22k)

Rs 75,650(24k)

The gold rate in Bengaluru has significantly risen over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

September 28, 2024: Rs 7,205 for 22k

Rs 7,565 for 24k

September 27, 2024: Rs 7,210 for 22k

Rs 7,571 for 24k

September 26, 2024: Rs 7,571 for 22k

Rs 7,529 for 24k

