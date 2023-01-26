Gadar 2: Sunny Deol looks fiery in a powerful avatar within first poster look of the awaited actioner film

After a long wait of two decades, Sunny Deol starrer much-awaited sequel to the cult hit Gadar, Gadar 2's first poster look has been launched by the makers today.

Sunny Deol is a well-renowned star with many hit films like Gadar, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and countless hit Bollywood movies to his credit as an actor in his illustrious bollywood career. Since there was news of the iconic hit film Gadar getting a sequel titled Gadar 2, Bollywood industry and fans got really curious.

The announcement of the Gadar sequel being in the making with the original lead cast and noted director Anil Sharma helming it, who created the 2001 cinematic masterpiece film, was enough to make the ardent Sunny Deol fans excited and pumped up. Makers teased fans by not giving out many deets related to the storyline and characters, but the buzz was still high. Now post a long agonizing wait, anticipation of fans and netizens is over. The film is releasing in the theatres on August 11, 2023.

Makers have dropped the first poster of Gadar 2, which has created a storm on the internet. In the poster netizens can witness Sunny Deol in a never seen before action-packed avatar. The poster has piqued the curiosity of audiences and cinema lovers.

In the poster Sunny Deol is donning a black kurta and pajama with a green turban on his head. His eyes are full of fire and anger. He has a large hammer in his hand. There is an army of villains behind him in the poster who want to kill him. In the caption of the poster image, 'Hindustan Zindabad' is clearly evident. Just like the first part was the biggest blockbuster, fans want this one to create a new history too.

Sunny Deol posted the official poster on his Twitter handle. His caption reads, "Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023 #HappyRepublicDay @ZeeStudios_ @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir."

