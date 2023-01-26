Is Kantara star Rishab Shetty marking his debut in Malayalam industry? Here's what we know

According to recent news reports, it can be possible that Kantara star Rishab Shetty might make his big debut in the Malayalam film industry with global South superstar Mohanlal's upcoming film project.

Mohanlal, the globally prominent Malayalam superstar, is joining hands with filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery for the first time in his career for the upcoming movie Malaikottai Valiban. The much-awaited project will be an out-and-out action thriller. The production and shooting schedule of Mohanlal starrer highly-anticipated actioner-thriller Malaikottai Valiban recently commenced in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, a few days back.

Anticipations are riding high on Malaikottai Valiban, post the release of its highly gritty and intense first-look poster. The Mohanlal starrer is getting larger and more powerful each day, as more adept and A-lister stars get added to the cast.

According to recent media reports, the globally renowned pan-Indian star, actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty who has gained global recognition with the pan-Indian hit film Kantara is set to make his Malayalam debut soon with a big actioner-thriller and eagerly awaited film project.

Some unconfirmed reports indicate that the talented actor got approached to make a cameo appearance in Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's ambitious project. According to the grapevine, Rishab Shetty is thrilled and pumped up to share the screen with the Malayalam superstar. He has already given a green signal to the project. However, the reports are not confirmed by the makers so far.

Along with Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery's ambitious project will feature some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in pivotal roles. The grapevine also shared that the iconic and legendary actor Kamal Haasan might essay important role in the film. If this falls into place, there are chances that Kamal Hassan might reunite with Mohanlal of Malayalam cinema after a long gap. Jiiva, the well-known actor who earlier shared the screen with Mohanlal in the acclaimed film Keerthi Chakra, is also a part of the star cast.

