    'Still processing this': Priyanka Chopra on DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death

    Priyanka Chopra posted a snapshot of the beloved DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, along with a heartfelt condolence letter on her Instagram stories.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a dancer and DJ, committed suicide at the age of 40. His passing has left a huge vacuum in the hearts of his friends and family. Many celebrities, like actress Priyanka Chopra, are mourning the death on social media. She posted a snapshot of the popular DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on her Instagram stories on Friday, along with a heartfelt condolence letter. Priyanka is yet to accept the death of the iconic television personality.

    “Still processing this. You gave so much to the world,” wrote Priyanka Chopra with a heavy heart. She prayed for the Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ soul and shared condolences with his family. “You just never know what someone is going through. Rest in peace and love, tWitch. You truly were a light. My condolences to Allison Holker (tWitch’s wife) and the children,” she continued before ending the note with a red heart emoticon.

    The news of tWitch’s passing was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker in a statement. The 34-year-old stated, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

    Stephen "tWitch" Boss rose to prominence after appearing on MTV's The Wade Robson Project and finishing as a runner-up on Star Search. Continuing his love of dancing, tWitch appeared on the dance reality TV show So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. He finished second in Season 4 and returned as a judge in 2022. In 2014, he was invited as a guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was a watershed moment in his career. He quickly became a permanent part of the programme and was appointed to one of the co-executive producers in 2020.

    "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," Holker said as she finished her message for her husband.

    The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner deemed the DJ's death a suicide, according to Page Six. According to the report, he died from a headshot wound with "no evidence of foul play." According to another TMZ report, a suicide note was discovered at the scene in which he ambiguously discussed his life troubles and tribulations.

    Stephen "tWitch" Boss's wife and three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia, survive him.

