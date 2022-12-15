Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (WATCH) Late Puneeth Rajkumar was an angel; actor's kind gesture will make you cry

    Late Puneeth Rajkumar is a Kannada cinema icon who will be remembered for his outstanding performances in films such as Appu and Milana. His popularity is evidenced by the fact that numerous admirers had his name tattooed on their chest. When Puneeth heard about these instances, he was overcome with emotion.

    Puneeth once told film producer Kishore Pathikonda that he would honour his admirers by getting a tattoo on his breast that compared his fans to God. He had intended to do it after James was killed. This interview was just shared on Twitter. A social media user captioned the video, "Video bring you closer to #DrPuneethRajkumar #Appu."

    Puneeth can be seen in the 43-second film enjoying some nice moments with his followers. He is driving away in one of the peeks while many admirers shower him with flowers. Puneeth waves to his followers at the end of the video. The Lucky Man actor, who is a fitness fanatic, looked sharp with gold sunglasses and a red shirt.

    Social media users were crying as they saw how much their beloved Appu (as fans affectionately knew Puneeth) cared for them.

    Puneeth's name has recently made headlines due to several of his films being released posthumously. The documentary Gandhada Gudi was the most recent of these films. In this documentary, he sets off on a trek through Karnataka, from Nagarahole to the Kali river.

    Amoghavarsha, a National Award-winning wildlife filmmaker, joins him on this voyage. Fans admired Puneeth's decision to approach the issue of the environment in a documentary way rather than crafting a commercial film.

    Gandhada Gudi emphasised the notion of sustainable development and natural resource protection. Another feature of this programme for the audience was the James actor's childish fascination with nature creatures.

