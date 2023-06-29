SPY Review: Read THIS before booking tickets for Nikhil Siddhartha's latest film

SPY Twitter Review: For SPY, Nikhil Siddhartha collaborated with rookie director Garry BH, who has extensive expertise in film editing. On June 29, the film was released worldwide in five languages (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam). Here's a synopsis of the SPY film. Read the review here

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha successfully ventured into the pan-India market with director Chandoo Mondeit's Karthikeya 2, a blockbuster film. Later, he was seen in an experimental movie, '18 pages', which didn't do so well at the box office, but had positive reviews. Now, Nikhil teamed up with debut director Garry BH, who has a vast experience in film editing for an action-thriller, SPY. The movie hit the screens worldwide on June 29 in five languages.

All thanks to Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddhartha, now another pan-India hero, is ready with his racy action-thriller, SPY. The movie hit the screens on June 29 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Iswarya Menon plays the female lead role. Allari Naresh's brother, actor Aryan Rajesh, is making a comeback to the big screen after a lengthy absence.

Spy storyline:

The movie centres around Jai, a RAW agent who discovers a link between a notorious arms dealer and the secrets of famed freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandrabose. He is also on a journey to discover the cause of his brother's sudden death, all while safeguarding the country from a tremendous threat.

SPY Twitter Review

Spy was released on June 29 to positive reviews throughout the world. The producers oozed confidence in their picture, and coming from Nikhil Siddhartha, his fans and cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat now that the teaser has raised expectations. A few cinema fans who saw the film a little sooner than the others have expressed their delight and thoughts about SPY via social network handles. Here are some of those tweets that will give you an idea of what to expect from the action-thriller SPY.

SPY Cast:

The cast includes Nikhil Siddhartha, Iswarya Menon, Aryan Rajesh, Jisshu Sengupta, Makrand Deshpande, Chandu Kanuri, Robert Laenen, Dayanand Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, Sanya Thakur, Ravi Varma, Nitin Mehta, Prisha Singh, Sonia Naresh, and Amir Ali Shaik. Rana Daggubati, the actor-producer, also made an appearance.

SPY Crew:

Anirudh Krishna Murthy and K Raja Shekhar Reddy wrote the script for the film, which marks Garry BH's directorial debut after having extensive expertise in film editing. K Raja Shekhar Reddy and Charantej Uppalapati co-produced the film. Vishal Chandrasekhar created spy's soundtrack, while the background music was composed by Sricharan Pakala. Mark David and Vamsi Patchipulusu have turned the camera on. Garry BH was in charge of the editing. The film's stunt choreographer was Robert Laenen, who also played a role in it.