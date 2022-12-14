Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Trailer reveals glimpses of Miles Morales tangled up in the multi-verse

    After teasing fans and audiences with stills and teaser video of the much-awaited Marvel Studios fantasy adventure actioner film, the makers have ended the ardent Spider-Man fans' anticipation. The complete trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' is out now.

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Trailer reveals glimpses of Miles Morales tangled up in the multi-verse vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 3:01 PM IST

    We all have grown up watching Marvel films all our life. Superheroes like Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, She-Hulk, and Black Panther have a special place in our lives. Out of all these characters, Spider-Man is a classic fan-favorite superhero who always uses his powers to save the world from evil. Audiences have admired his bravery and courage to never give up in the film. 

    Spider-Man uses his powers for the betterment of people. We have always gotten enamored with his way of fighting tooth and nail to save the world from evil. The nail-biting fight between him and the villain towards the climax keeps the audience hooked to the screens. It has been loved and raved about by ardent fans and global audiences for many years.

    ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    After teasing fans and audiences with still from the film and teaser, the global audiences and fans who had been waiting for the trailer can get happier. Marvel Studios has finally dropped the full-length trailer for the awaited fantasy adventure film, 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.' 

    The trailer features Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in his Spider-Man avatar. The trailer, released by Sony Pictures, featured an older Miles talking to his mother before his big adventure in the making. The superhero's mother is worried for him and gives him some words of assurance while, a series of flashbacks from the first film and the upcoming release play on the screen.

    In the trailer, we see Miles reunited with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and heading into a crazy ride filled with different versions of Spider-Man. From a Spider-Woman to Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099, sneak peeks of various versions of Spider-Man were spotted in the trailer. The trailer ended with Miles fighting for his life.

    ALSO READ: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know

    Trailer

    The much-awaited trailer for 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 3:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know vma

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know

    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals vma

    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' vma

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Vijay Sethupathi viral SELFIE: Fans are awestuck with actor drastic weight loss; star is all set for Bollywood RBA

    Vijay Sethupathi viral SELFIE: Fans are awestruck with actor drastic weight loss; star all set for Bollywood

    Recent Stories

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Fifty Fifty FF 28 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-28 lottery results at 3 pm

    Bandit s Rashtra Samithi : YS Sharmila slams Telangana CM KCR - adt

    'Bandit's Rashtra Samithi': YS Sharmila slams Telangana CM KCR

    Over 60 cases of Vande-Bharat trains hit by animals reported this year: Ashwini Vaishnav to Lok Sabha AJR

    Over 60 cases of Vande-Bharat trains hit by animals reported this year: Ashwini Vaishnav to Lok Sabha

    Apple introduces iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to THESE countries gcw

    Apple introduces iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to THESE countries

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know vma

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon