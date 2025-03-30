Summer vacation 2025: Will schools close early due to heatwave? Here's what we know

Read Full Gallery

Summer Vacation 2025: Big news is coming regarding school holidays. A directive has been issued by the state government.

Heat in March

Terrible heat is occurring in the last week of March. Amidst this, speculation has started regarding the summer vacation. Big news is coming regarding school holidays. A directive has been issued by the state government.

Directive applicable

The directive is applicable not only to government schools but also to private schools. The directive has been issued keeping in mind the health of the students. This directive is to prevent problems for students due to the heat.

School holiday list

The summer vacation period is included in the school holiday list. This includes students, teachers, and education staff.

Secondary level

According to the holiday list, there are usually 11 days of summer vacation at the secondary level. But the summer vacation has been increased by only 1 day compared to last year.

Holidays may come sooner

Many people think that the summer vacation may come sooner given the rate at which the heat is rising.

Holiday in April

If the heat wave continues, then the holiday may fall in April. Sometimes schools are held in the morning.

Holiday this time at the secondary level

At the secondary level, there will be a holiday from May 12 to May 23, and it is believed that this decision will be taken for the coming days depending on the heat.

Holiday announcement

For the past several years, the education department has been extending the holidays on the instructions of the Chief Minister due to the heat. Sometimes they talk about holding school in the morning. So, this holiday also depends on the intensity of the heat.

Latest Videos