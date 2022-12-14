Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the title of Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film - READ on to know

    After teasing fans with the initials of what the film title can be, finally, the makers have ended fans' anticipation. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming romantic comedy film's title is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 2:21 PM IST

    The wait is over! After teasing audiences with letters TJMM and setting of a guessing game across social media Luv Ranjan finally revealed the title of his next, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, and it surely does live up to his tradition of titles with a quirky twist. 

    With a hint of the finger-snapping title music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this video revealing the title introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha as they lend their voice to the track. The title video gives us a peek into the effervescent mischievous world of the film with the adorable glimpses of the ‘Jhoothi’ played by Shraddha and ‘Makkar’ Ranbir. #CoupleGoals. If this title is anything to go by, the movie promises to, not only be lots of fun for audiences but also give a totally fresh take on love and romance circa 2023.

    PKP, SKTKS, DDPD, and now TJMM, expectations are high, and the title has delivered on the promise. Revealing the title on his social media, the producer Ankur Garg shared, "And the title is…… Finally Here !!!  Dekhoooo .... "

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ankur Garg (@gargankur82)

    In the first look video announcement, we see two phenomenal bollywood stars, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, sharing screen space together for the very first time ever on the screens. Surprisingly, this pairing is fresh and quirky. The newest on-screen pairing has indeed made the ardent fandom of both Ranbir and Shraddha totally thrilled for the film.

    The much-awaited romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is directed and produced by the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame filmmaker Luv Ranjan alongside Ankur Garg. Presented by T-Series Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 2:21 PM IST
