Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: 7 reasons to watch your favourite superhero in theatres

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Premiering on Friday, June 2nd, step away from your small screens and catch your favourite superhero only in Theatres and enjoy the immersive experience that awaits.

Swinging into Theatres is our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Miles Morales, in the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Fans are thrilled about the exciting additions to this franchise, and the audience are eager to get a taste of this experience.

Expectations of this movie being a milestone on the road to one of the best superhero trilogies is off the charts. While you wait for the clock to strike, here are 7 Reasons to catch this film in the theatres.

The return of your favourite Spider-people and More

Miles Morales is back with his team of superheroes across the Multiverse, with Gwen Stacy and his mentor Peter Parker returning for an amusing appearance. But that’s not all! We are introduced to many more Spider-people, including the variant, Spider-Man 2099, who was teased in the end-credit sequence of the prequel.

A New Universe unfolds before you!

New Spider-people could only mean the addition of a new Universe! The trailer gives the audience a glimpse of an entire Multiversal Society of Spider-people and Miles in this environment will be a further exploration. This opens avenues for new plotlines and a large-scale portrayal of the famous Spider-Man meme (and when we say Maybe!).

The Action-packed Animation is a Big-screen experience

The directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson have created a visually stunning experience for their audience that will surely capture your attention. When you jump into the Multiverse in 3D, would you really want to miss out?

For Indian fans, the exciting addition of an Indian Spider-Man.

Pavitr Prabhakar was indeed a pleasant surprise for Indian Marvel fans. With Karan Soni voicing the web-slinger in English, the real excitement will be hearing the voice of Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man in Hindi. Sit back with your Chai Teas (Oops!).

Does the fight to save the Multiverse become a stand-alone job?

The story promises some exciting encounters, and we shall witness a superhero's dilemma of choosing between one and many. Is fight for what they think to be ‘the greater good’ or will they do what is right? Is Miles alone on this journey? We shall find out.

Exciting new antagonists to keep you on the edge.

One of the highlights of watching a Spider-Man film is its amazing villains, with this new addition being no less. And in this film of Multiverses, enter the Multiverse-portal-covered villain, The Spot. Be sure to catch the web-slingers fight this interesting anomaly.

Is this the biggest Superhero movie event of the Summer?

With The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 being the latest addition to the Marvel Universe, returning the audience to the authentic Marvel experience, rumours are that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse shall give it a run for its money.