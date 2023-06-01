Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse reviews: Indian netizens over the moon to enjoy first-time experience

    'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' will release across theatres on 1 June, across 10 languages.
     

    Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse reviews: Indian netizens over the moon to enjoy first-time experience adc
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Indian fans are in complete aww as they are all set to experience an Indian spiderman for the first time. Several fans have taken to social media to express their feelings. 

    It's interesting to note that cricket player Shubman Gill will provide the voice of Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the animated superhero movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. If you weren't aware, Gill is currently a member of the Gujarat Titans, who will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in today's IPL Finale.

    Check out the following Tweets: 

    The entire film series centres on Miles, a man who, in his role as Spider-Man, goes to other realities to defend spiders from dangerous foes. Pavitr Prabhakar is the Spider-Man of India. Hearing Gill speak the dialogue for the movie will be entertaining. In India, the movie will be theatrically released in ten Indian languages, including Punjabi and Hindi.

    A fan shared a footage of Pavitr and tweeted, "This new TV spot of #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse shows us new footage of Spider-Man India and its fantastic!" The clip went viral ans fans immediately took to the comments section to speak about the new character. One fan wrote: “Being Spider-Man is so easy” Awwwww…. He’s gonna have a tragic storyline in this film isn’t he." Another netizen typed: "The traffic bit kills me I love it lol I love this character so much already."

