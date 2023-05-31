Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Noor Alfallah? Know about Al Pacino's girlfriend, age difference between couple and more

    The couple, Noor Alfallah, 29, and Al Pacino, 83, are expecting their first child together. According to reports, the couple began dating during the pandemic. Know about them in details.

    Who is Noor Alfallah? Know about Al Pacino's girlfriend, age difference between couple and more ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 31, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Noor Alfallah, 29, and Al Pacino, 83, are expecting a child! Their first child together is on the way for the couple. On May 30, 2023, the Godfather actor's representative verified the information to TMZ and disclosed that Noor is eight months along. Noor and Al, according to Page Six, went out for dinner in April 2022 and were the first to be seen together in public. According to reports, they began dating throughout the pandemic and have a staggering age difference of 54 years.  

    Noor Alfallah allegedly dated Mick Jagger before Al Pacino. Between 2017 and 2018, Alfallah and the 79-year-old frontman of the Rolling Stones dated for almost a full year. The two allegedly began dating while Melanie Hamrick, Mick's ex-girlfriend, was carrying their third child. After her breakup with Jagger, Alfallah allegedly started dating billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, according to a leading daily.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Noor (@nooralfallah)

    In college, Noor focused on film. Noor attended the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts for her undergraduate programme. UCLA awarded her a master's degree in film and television production.Noor's Instagram account serves as evidence of how close she is to her sisters Remi and Sophia. There are rumours that Noor and Remi collaborated in Brosa Nostra. The two sisters will begin creating pods for Imagine Entertainment in September 2021, according to Deadline.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Noor (@nooralfallah)

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
