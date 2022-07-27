Sonakshi Sinha to star in brother Kush’s directorial debut

Sonakshi Sinha, who will be returning to the screen after three years, will be seen in brother Kush Sinha’s debut directorial ‘Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness’; first poster revealed.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in the film 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness'. Interestingly, through this film, her brother Kush Sinha is making his directorial debut.

The first look of Sonakshi Sinha and also the official first poster of the film was shared by the actor on her social media on Wednesday. Along with Sonakshi Sinha, ‘Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness’ will also star actors Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing the titular character of ‘Nikita Roy’ in her brother Kush Singh's directorial debut. The first look poster of the film has been shared on social media. Sonakshi is seen in a very different style in this. The poster of the film shows Sonakshi in a very interesting look. A side face along with the back is shown of the actor while an image of trees over shadow her image.

ALSO READ: Hot pictures alert: Poonam Pandey flaunts animal print bikini by the pool side

Kush Sinha’s directorial debut ‘Nikita Roy and the Bokk of Darkness’ is being co-produced by Niki Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takarani under the banner of NVB. While sharing the first look and the poster of the film, Sonkashi Sinha wrote on her Instagram handle: “#NikitaRoyAndTheBookOfDarkness Filming begins soon 🎬 Making his directorial debut is @kusshssinha and im looking forward to sharing screen space with the dynamic @pareshrawalofficial sir and @suhailnayyar! in collaboration with @nvbfentertainment #Kratosentertainment @murliwalepictures #NikitaPaiFilmsSonakshi.”

See her post here:

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on the big screen in the year 2019 with Salman Khan in the film Dabangg 3. Although she has appeared in the film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' (2021) on OTT, she is returning to the big screen after three years.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha was a lot in the news for her personal life. The actor had shared images of herself flaunting a ring with a cryptic message. The post sent everyone in a frenzy, giving birth to speculations that she has been engaged. However, Sonakshi soon cleared the air by announcing the arrival of her nail paint brand.