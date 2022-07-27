Hot pictures alert: Poonam Pandey flaunts animal print bikini by the pool side

Poonam Pandey’s shows off skin in leopard print bikini. These scintillating pictures of the star cannot be missed by her fans!

Poonam Pandey may have always found herself in the midst of the controversies but there is no denying that she never skips a chance to flaunt her hot body. Poonam has a drool-worthy voluptuous body that most of her fans adore. Recently, Poonam was doing a photoshoot for a perfume brand wearing a hot leopard print body as she showed off her body while posing near a pool. These pictures of the controversial star should not be missed by any of her fans.

Poonam Pandey has been roped in to endorse a perfume brand. For the brand’s photoshoot, Poonam wore a leopard print bikini with strings attached to it. She looked her hot best in the pictures and videos that surfaced on the net. ALSO READ: Obscene video case: Charge-sheet filed against Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay by Goa police

Meanwhile, the latest celebrity to react upon Ranveer Singh’s nude photos was controversial star Poonam Pandey. Poonam, who was shooing for a brand in Mumbai on Tuesday, reacted to the news of an FIR being lodged against Ranveer for obscene pictures. ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey sizzles in orange revealing top and black leather pants; see pics

When asked about her reaction on the complaint, Poonam Pandey said, “It is unfortunate! If a person wants to do a photoshoot, then what is the harm?”

Poonam Pandey further said that she does not think Ranveer is being trolled for his bold pictures. In fact, Poonam rather finds them “fabulous”.

