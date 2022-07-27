Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot pictures alert: Poonam Pandey flaunts animal print bikini by the pool side

    First Published Jul 27, 2022, 4:03 PM IST

    Poonam Pandey’s shows off skin in leopard print bikini. These scintillating pictures of the star cannot be missed by her fans!

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Poonam Pandey may have always found herself in the midst of the controversies but there is no denying that she never skips a chance to flaunt her hot body. Poonam has a drool-worthy voluptuous body that most of her fans adore. Recently, Poonam was doing a photoshoot for a perfume brand wearing a hot leopard print body as she showed off her body while posing near a pool. These pictures of the controversial star should not be missed by any of her fans.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Poonam Pandey has been roped in to endorse a perfume brand. For the brand’s photoshoot, Poonam wore a leopard print bikini with strings attached to it. She looked her hot best in the pictures and videos that surfaced on the net.

    ALSO READ: Obscene video case: Charge-sheet filed against Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay by Goa police

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, the latest celebrity to react upon Ranveer Singh’s nude photos was controversial star Poonam Pandey. Poonam, who was shooing for a brand in Mumbai on Tuesday, reacted to the news of an FIR being lodged against Ranveer for obscene pictures.

    ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey sizzles in orange revealing top and black leather pants; see pics

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    When asked about her reaction on the complaint, Poonam Pandey said, “It is unfortunate! If a person wants to do a photoshoot, then what is the harm?”

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Poonam Pandey further said that she does not think Ranveer is being trolled for his bold pictures. In fact, Poonam rather finds them “fabulous”.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    “I don’t think people are trolling him, based on the comments that I have read. They are fabulous pictures if look at them in a creative manner, because we are all artists,” said Poonam Pandey.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bawaal Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film is one of the highest budget film; read details RBA

    Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film is one of the highest budget film; read details

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force drb

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force

    Emergency Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut film first look out drb

    Emergency: Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's film; first look, out

    Boycott Flipkart trends over depression tee with Sushant Singh Rajput s photo gcw

    'Boycott Flipkart' trends over 'depression' tee with Sushant Singh Rajput's photo

    Tuesday box office report Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera Naga Chaitanya Thank You Fahadh Faasil Malayankunju drb

    Box Office Report: Shamshera sees a 70% drop in collections on Tuesday

    Recent Stories

    Suspended Rajya Sabha MPS to hold relay protest in Parliament compound; know details here - adt

    Suspended Rajya Sabha MPS to hold relay protest in Parliament compound; know details here

    Did Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee used Arpita Mukherjee s home as mini bank report gcw

    Did Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee used Arpita Mukherjee's home as 'mini bank'?

    Flight attendant claims snake head discovered in airline meal: here's what happened next - gps

    Flight attendant claims snake head discovered in airline meal: here’s what happened next

    WATCH VIDEO: Murali Vijay classy response to crowd chanting DK, Dinesh Karthik in TNPL 2022-ayh

    WATCH: Murali Vijay's classy response to crowd chanting 'DK, DK' in TNPL 2022

    football Has Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo run out of options after Atletico Madrid Bayern Munich rule out transfer snt

    Has Ronaldo run out of options after Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich rule out transfer?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon