    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force

    Siddharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Indian Police Force’ which will be released on Prime Video, is expected to begin the second shoot schedule, soon. Actor Shilpa Shetty is also expected to join the 15-day schedule.

    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to bring its cops universe to the mobile screens with his high-octane action drama ‘Indian Police Force’ starring Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra. 

    The Prime Video series that will showcase Sidharth Malhotra in a cop avatar, is all set to begin its second schedule in Mumbai. The second leg of the shooting is slated to begin on August 1.

    The second schedule of Indian Cop Force will be held for 15 days amidst which some high-octane action sequences will be shot. For this, an extravagant set has also been created in the suburbs of Mumbai. At the same time, international action teams are also expected to join the shoot to bring Rohit Shetty's vision to life.

    Other than Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty among many others are also expected to be a part of this action schedule. Indian Police Force will mark the OTT debut for filmmaker Rohit Shetty as well as for actor Sidharth Malhotra.

    Indian Police Force’s announcement was made during the Amazon Prime Video’s event that was held in April this year. During the event, Prime Video announced 41 titles, including the Indian Police Force. It will be for the first time that Siddharth Malhotra will be seen playing the role of a cop. He was last seen as an army officer, playing the character of martyred Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic ‘Shershaah’.

    While speaking of the Indian Police Force at Prime Video’s event in April, Sidharth Malhotra said, “It has been my dream to collaborate with him. After a successful release on Amazon with ‘Shershaah’, we are looking forward to this exciting project. It’s my most special project.”

    Rohit Shetty, who has always taken the action a notch higher with each of his cop films, is expected to provide a mass entertainer on the OTT for the viewers. Shetty’s this cop project is one of his highly anticipated projects that is expected to go huge in terms of its action sequences.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 2:09 PM IST
    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

