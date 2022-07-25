Superstar Rajinikanth becomes highest taxpayer in Tamil Nadu; Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth accepts award

The top taxpayer in the Tamil Nadu state is now Rajinikanth. The superstar received recognition from the income tax division for timely tax payments.

Rajinikanth has garnered media attention once more. This time, though, it is not because of his dedication to his career; rather, the Chennai Income Tax department has recognised the celebrity for consistently paying his taxes. The state of Tamil Nadu's biggest taxpayer is now Thalaiva. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of actor Rajinikanth, posted some images from the wedding on Instagram.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather."

Netizens filled the comment area with congratulations for Rajinikanth as soon as the news hit social media. On Sunday, July 24, Income Tax Day was celebrated in Chennai. Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presided over the function where superstar's daughter Aishwaryaa accepted the award on behalf of her father.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth will star in Nelson Dilipkumar's film Jailer. Shivrajkumar, a prominent Kannada actor, will apparently play a significant role in this hotly contested drama. Jailer is anticipated to enter the floors soon.

In the meanwhile, the test shot for the movie was recently wrapped up, and online sneak peaks from it have become quite popular. Furthermore, a tiny birdie informed us, "It's a typical Nelson Dilipkumar picture with plenty of funny features in the writing and high substance."

According to rumours, Jailer would also include supporting roles for Priyanka Mohan, Sivakarthikeyan, and Ramya Krishnan. The sources go on to say that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a candidate to portray Rajinikanth's female lead opposite her. The drama Enthiran from 2010 had the pair onscreen together previously.

The Jailer's soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Vijay Kartik Kannan is in charge of the film's cinematography work. Soon, there should be a formal announcement addressing the movie's cast and staff.