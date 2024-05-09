Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    DHSE Kerala Plus Two results out: State records 78.69 pass percentage; Check your results here

    The Education Minister V Sivankutty declared the results of the higher secondary exam and vocational higher secondary examination at 3 pm today. The Higher Secondary Results will be published on www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala and PRD Live App.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Education Minister V Sivankutty declared the results of the higher secondary exam and vocational higher secondary examination today. The state records a 78.69 pass percentage this year. Last year the pass percentage was 82.95 percent.

    About 3,73755 people appeared for the higher secondary examination this year. Out of this 2,94888 qualified for higher studies. 

    The pass percentage has decreased to 4.26 percent as compared to the previous year. Minister V Shivan Kutty said that higher secondary education is considered as the turning point of student life and the end of school life. The minister stated that the aim is to prepare the students for higher studies by completing higher secondary studies with good quality. The minister said that the year 2023-24 was the best year for studies.

    After the official announcement, the Higher Secondary Results will be published on www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala and PRD Live App.

    The Vocational Higher Secondary results will be published on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.vhse.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala. gov. in, www.results.kerala.nic.in, and PRD Live mobile app.

    The higher secondary evaluation camp was started on April 3. Around 25000 teachers participated in 77 camps across the state. Around 27798 students appeared in Vocational Higher Secondary examinations this year.

