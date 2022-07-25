Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar becomes highest taxpayer; netizens troll say, ‘Canada Ka Ticket Kat Jayega’

    Many online users mock and troll Akshay Kumar for ranking as the biggest taxpayer for the sixth year in a row. Here's what they said 

    Bangalore, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 8:32 AM IST

    Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar has put another dazzling feather to his cap. The Rowdy Rathore actor has surpassed all other 2022 taxpayers in the entertainment sector. It's true what you just read! Notably, Kumar received a "Samaan Patra" from the Income Tax department for maintaining the status of "highest taxpayer" for the previous five years. A picture of Akshay's honorary award has gone viral on social media, receiving a variety of responses from internet users.

    The honorary certificate for Akshay Kumar has already gone viral on social media. Since Akshay is currently shooting in the UK, his PR team accepted the honour certificate from the Income Tax Department on his behalf. It is not a big amazement as the actor has consistently been among India’s biggest taxpayers over the previous five years.

    Akshay Kumar becomes highest taxpayer netizens troll RBA

    While many users hailed the actor, a few others took a vicious dig at Akshay. Reacting to the news, one user commented, “Desh me bane rahne ke liye kuch to karna padega warna canada ka ticket kat jayega.” His remark reminds people of the time when the 54-year-old actor applied for his Canadian citizenship. 

    Another said, “RIP for Indian companies who pays more tax than Akashy kumar whole carrier.”  One comment read, “Itna paisa aata kahan se hai bhai.” 

    Well, Akshay hasn't kept the title of "highest taxpayer" for the past five years. Notably, he is the most in-demand and financially viable actor in Bollywood. The only celebrity who has more than four to five releases in a calendar year is Kumar. 

    In the upcoming years, Akshay will be kept busy with several fascinating projects, such as Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Ram Setu by Abhishek Sharma, Bade Miyan Chote Miya, Gorkha, and Oh My God 2. He most recently appeared in the critically and commercially unsuccessful historical action drama Samrat Prithviraj.

    Following his appearance with South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Season 7 of Karan Johar's talk programme Koffee With Karan, Akshay recently made news.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 8:32 AM IST
