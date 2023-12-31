Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chunky Panday recalls when Lady Gaga sang 'Happy Birthday' for Ananya Panday

    Chunky Panday stated in an excerpt from Rashmi Uchil's book Raising Stars that he has pampered both his daughters and raised the bar which will be very difficult for their partners to meet. 

    Chunky Panday recalls when Lady Gaga sang 'Happy Birthday' for Ananya Panday RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    Actor Chunky Panday has been in the Indian film industry for over two decades and has been part of some interesting movies. His daughter Ananya Panday is also part of the movie business and made her debut in 2019 alongside Tiger Shroff in 'Student of the Year 2'. Having said that, we all know that parents go that extra mile for their children and go to any extent to make them happy. Recently, Chunky shared an incident where he revealed that Lady Gaga once sang for Ananya on her birthday. 

    The incident: did Lady Gaga sing for Ananya on her birthday?

    Chunky Panday stated in an excerpt from Rashmi Uchil's book Raising Stars where he said, "Ananya was a part of our very first wedding anniversary. We don't know what it's like to be a married pair without Ananya. I have lavished my attention on both my daughters and my niece and have raised the bar too high. Their boyfriends will have a difficult time matching."

    Recalling an incident, Chunky said, "On Ananya's birthday, I had Lady Gaga sing 'Happy Birthday' to her and if her partner can accomplish that, I will consider him deserving of getting lucky with Ananya. I'm kidding. I'm not wealthy enough to hire Lady Gaga to perform for me. Ananya and her friends accompanied me to the Grand Prix in Delhi where Lady Gaga was at the inaugural ceremony to perform.  When I told her it was Ananya's birthday, she immediately burst into singing. Everyone in the room joined her in singing, 'Happy Birthday to you.' It was a thoughtful gesture on her behalf and she made Ananya's day."

    Also read: 'Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility

    Professional front

    Arjun Varain Singh's directorial debut, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language coming-of-age drama film. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav star in the film, which was written by Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility ATG

    'Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility

    Money Heist spin-off 'Berlin': Find out timeline of the sequel ATG

    Money Heist spin-off 'Berlin': Find out timeline of the sequel

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Mannara Chopra confess to being in love with Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Mannara Chopra confess to being in love with Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan faints after 'Weekend Ka Vaar'; Salman Khan steps in to diffuse situation ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan faints after 'Weekend Ka Vaar'; Salman Khan steps in to diffuse situation

    Batman Begins' actor Tom Wilkinson passes away aged 75; family confirms sudden death ATG

    'Batman Begins' actor Tom Wilkinson passes away aged 75; family confirms sudden death

    Recent Stories

    Dont visit Ram Mandir on January 22 light diyas at home PM Modi appeal to devotees gcw

    Don't visit Ram Mandir on Jan 22, light diyas at home: PM Modi's appeal to devotees

    Kerala: One dead after Innova car collides with truck in Thrissur; 5 in critical rkn

    Kerala: One dead after Innova car collides with truck in Thrissur; 5 in critical

    Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility ATG

    'Kalki AD 2898': Director Nag Ashwin praises Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kaman Haasan's humility

    Bank holidays in January 2024 Will banks be closed on January 1 Check out full list gcw

    Bank holidays in January 2024: Will banks be closed on January 1? Check out full list

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United's woes deepen after the Nottingham Forest loss osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United's woes deepen after the Nottingham Forest loss

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon