    Siddharth booked for sexist comments on Saina Nehwal by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing

    Siddharth has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

    Siddharth booked for sexist comments on Saina Nehwal by the Hyderabad cyber crime wing drb
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
    More troubles have come in the way of actor Siddharth as the Tamil actor has been booked by the Hyderabad cyber crime for his sexist comments on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal.

    Siddharth had sought a public apology from Saina Nehwal on Tuesday. Saina had also accepted his apology, as per a new report. However, the trouble for Siddharth did not seem to end just there.

    The Hyderabad police, on Thursday, booked Siddharth for his comments on shuttler Saina Nehwal that he posted out through a tweet, recently. According to media reports, a woman named ‘Prerna’ registered a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police against Siddharth for his distasteful tweet. According to media reports, Siddharth has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s section 509 and IT Act’s section 67. A notice will be served to Siddharth, said the police.

    ALSO READ: Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth’s apology; says such words shouldn’t have been used for a woman

    The controversy started when Siddharth commented on Saina Nehwal’s tweet. Saina had written a tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach. Soon after Siddharth’s tweet went viral, he put out a clarification regarding his comments saying that the tweet was in reference to ‘cock and bull’. However, that did not help in subsiding the matter.

    Siddharth was criticized by many on social media for his tweet. He had to tender a public apology on Twitter which he put out on Tuesday night. In his apology to Saina, he called her his ‘champion’, saying that he did not mean to attack her with his “rude joke”.

    ALSO READ: Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

    Saina Nehwal had also reportedly accepted his apology saying that Siddharth should not have used those words for a woman. She had also previously said that she Liked Siddharth as an actor, but his tweet was not nice. According to reports, Saina also said that she was surprised to see herself trending on social media until she found out that it was because of Siddharth’s tweet. Earlier, Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Woman had written to Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police, seeking action against Siddharth.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
