    Rahul Gandhi questions Sanatan Dharma again, calls PM Modi's Dwarka puja 'a drama' (WATCH)

    Furthermore, the Congress leader used the platform to reveal some of the key promises of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, should they come to power. He stressed the bloc's commitment to dismantling the 50% quota cap for reservations, ensuring equitable representation for marginalised communities such as the Maratha and Dhangar.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    In a scathing critique during a rally in Pune, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (May 3) again questioned the religious rituals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling his recent Dwarka puja as mere 'drama'. The Congress leader accused PM Modi of engaging in drama, alternately focusing on Pakistan-related rhetoric and embarking on symbolic underwater excursions.

    Furthermore, the Congress leader used the platform to reveal some of the key promises of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, should they come to power. He stressed the bloc's commitment to dismantling the 50% quota cap for reservations, ensuring equitable representation for marginalised communities such as the Maratha and Dhangar.

    Speaking in support of Lok Sabha candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, Gandhi highlighted the INDIA bloc's manifesto pledges, including conducting comprehensive caste and economic surveys. These surveys aim to show the true demographic composition across various sectors, shedding light on the representation of backward classes, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in sectors like media, corporate entities, healthcare, and education.

    Rahul Gandhi urged for a candid discussion on the reservation system, urging PM Modi to commit to removing the existing 50% reservation cap. He accused the BJP of harboring intentions to undermine the constitutionally mandated reservation system, vowing to resist any such efforts.

    The Congress leader's remarks reflect an ongoing narrative surrounding the efficacy of religious symbolism in politics, juxtaposed with substantive policy proposals aimed at addressing socio-economic disparities.

