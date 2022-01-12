Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth’s apology; says such words shouldn’t have been used for a woman

Actor Siddharth had stirred controversy recently with his comments on ace badminton champion Saina Nehwal’s tweet. Saina had put out a tweet recently in regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse. The actor had received flak from various sections including politicians, celebrities and fans for his distasteful tweet on Saina.

The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor made a public apology on Tuesday to Saina Nehwal for his tweet. Now, the national sports star has reacted to his apology and has accepted it, reportedly. According to a media report, Saina Nehwal has accepted Siddharth’s apology but also said that he should not have used such words for a woman. The badminton champion also went on to add that she was surprised to see her name trending on Twitter until she took notice of Siddharth’s tweet.

Saina Nehwal said that it is good that Siddharth has apologised for the tweet. She said that she had never interacted with the actor in the past. Earlier, Saina had reportedly said that she did like Siddharth as an actor, but his tweet was not ‘nice’.

Meanwhile, Siddharth, in his public apology that he posted on Twitter, had said that he did not intend to attack Saina Nehwal as a woman, adding that he is a staunch feminist ally. He said that despite their difference in thinking, and his anger and disagreement, he should not have used such words and tone. The actor also claimed that his tweet was a “rude joke” that "did not land" well.

Siddharth’s apology had come in after the National Commission for Women (NCW)’s chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police to seek action against the actor. The NCW chief had taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter wherein she said that Siddharth had used derogatory words for a female anchor as well.

