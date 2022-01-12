  • Facebook
    Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth’s apology; says such words shouldn’t have been used for a woman

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
    Actor Siddharth had stirred controversy recently with his comments on ace badminton champion Saina Nehwal’s tweet. Saina had put out a tweet recently in regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse. The actor had received flak from various sections including politicians, celebrities and fans for his distasteful tweet on Saina.

    The ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor made a public apology on Tuesday to Saina Nehwal for his tweet. Now, the national sports star has reacted to his apology and has accepted it, reportedly. According to a media report, Saina Nehwal has accepted Siddharth’s apology but also said that he should not have used such words for a woman. The badminton champion also went on to add that she was surprised to see her name trending on Twitter until she took notice of Siddharth’s tweet.

    Saina Nehwal said that it is good that Siddharth has apologised for the tweet. She said that she had never interacted with the actor in the past. Earlier, Saina had reportedly said that she did like Siddharth as an actor, but his tweet was not ‘nice’.

    Meanwhile, Siddharth, in his public apology that he posted on Twitter, had said that he did not intend to attack Saina Nehwal as a woman, adding that he is a staunch feminist ally. He said that despite their difference in thinking, and his anger and disagreement, he should not have used such words and tone. The actor also claimed that his tweet was a “rude joke” that "did not land" well.

    Siddharth’s apology had come in after the National Commission for Women (NCW)’s chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police to seek action against the actor. The NCW chief had taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter wherein she said that Siddharth had used derogatory words for a female anchor as well.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
    Khushbu Sundar on Siddharth's tweet, "His hatred towards PM Modi led him carried away"

    Oscars 2022: After 3 years, Academy Awards will have a host; fans want Tom Holland

    Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for Twitter rant

    Amrish Puri death anniversary: Did you know he 'walked off' from a set after co-star failed to recall lines?

    Lata Mangeshkar's sister, Usha Mangeshkar says 'Didi unlikely to get discharged soon'

    At least 42 members of BJP headquarters test positive for COVID-19

    Congress may abandon Padayatra; Karnataka HC roasts BJP government over not allowing it amid Covid surge

    IPL 2022: Is Mitchell Starc eyeing a comeback? Australian seamer considers entering mega auction

    Khushbu Sundar on Siddharth's tweet, "His hatred towards PM Modi led him carried away"

    Audi India announces commencement of bookings for new generation Q7

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

