Heatwave in India: Coorg to Ooty-7 coldest places near Bangalore

Here are seven coldest places near Bangalore to consider.

Image credits: Freepik

Coorg (Kodagu)

Coorg is a scenic hill station located around 250 km from Bangalore, noted for its coffee farms, foggy hills, and lush flora. 

Image credits: Freepik

Wayanad

Situated around 280 kilometres from Bangalore, Wayanad is a beautiful hill station in Kerala known for its lush forests, wildlife sanctuaries, and spice plantations.

Image credits: Freepik

Yercaud

Located approximately 215 kilometres from Bangalore, Yercaud is a lesser-known hill station in Tamil Nadu known for its serene lakes, lush greenery, and pleasant climate.

Image credits: Freepik

Chikmagalur

Located about 240 kilometres from Bangalore, Chikmagalur is another popular hill station known for its coffee estates, waterfalls, and trekking trails.

Image credits: Freepik

Biligiriranga Hills (BR Hills)

Situated around 180 kilometres from Bangalore, BR Hills is a scenic hill range known for its rich biodiversity and cool climate.

Image credits: Freepik

Yelagiri

Located about 160 kilometres from Bangalore, Yelagiri is a hill station in Tamil Nadu known for its moderate climate, scenic beauty, and tranquil atmosphere.

Image credits: Freepik

Ooty (Udhagamandalam)

While Ooty is farther away from Bangalore, approximately 270 kilometres, it's worth the journey for its cool climate, tea gardens, and colonial charm.

Image credits: Wikipedia
