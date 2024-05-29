SHOCKING! Salman Khan broke his no-kissing policy for THIS actress; Is it with Katrina Kaif?

Salman Khan, known for his no-kiss policy in his acting career, has maintained this stance even with co-stars he dated. However, a 1996 exception with Karisma Kapoor in the film 'Jeet' has recently come to light on Reddit, sparking fan discussions. Despite this, he upheld his policy in 2017's 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' refusing to kiss Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan has long adhered to a strict no-kiss policy throughout his acting career, refraining from intimate scenes with co-stars, even those he dated during filming. However, a Reddit user recently highlighted an exception from 1996. A photo surfaced showing Salman sharing an on-screen kiss with Karisma Kapoor, his co-star in several films, including 'Jeet.' This scene, captured in a picture shared on Reddit, has sparked discussions among fans and followers.

Commenters on Reddit offered various perspectives. Some argued that the kiss wasn't genuine, suggesting Salman might be kissing the side of Karisma's chin. Others speculated whether it could have been accidental. The moment also led fans to reminisce about the on-screen chemistry between Salman and Karisma, with several expressing nostalgia and fondness for their pairings.

In contrast, Salman reportedly maintained his no-kiss stance during the filming of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in 2017. Despite the director, Ali Abbas Zafar, attempting to persuade him to kiss Katrina Kaif for a critical plot scene, Salman refused, and the scene was ultimately dropped. This incident underscores his commitment to his personal policy, even when facing significant professional pressure.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh faces backlash for 'All Eyes on Rafah' Instagram post

Latest Videos