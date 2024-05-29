Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh faces backlash for 'All Eyes on Rafah' Instagram post

    Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, deleted her Instagram Story featuring "All Eyes on Rafah" after receiving backlash online. The phrase was used by many to show solidarity with Palestine following an Israeli attack in Rafah, Gaza.

    Ritika Sajdeh faces backlash for 'All Eyes on Rafah' Instagram post osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 29, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

    Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, faced backlash after posting 'All Eyes on Rafah' on her Instagram Story to show solidarity with Palestine. She later deleted the post amidst online trolling. Social media users used the phrase to express support after an Israeli attack in Rafah, Gaza, resulting in casualties. The incident sparked debate, with some criticising her for not addressing Indian issues and others joking about her knowledge of Rafah's location.

    The story has been removed. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Triptii Dimri, Samantha Prabhu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Swara Bhasker, and Dia Mirza, have also shown support for Palestine.

    more to follow...

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 2:57 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket From 2007 to 2024: Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan's T20 World Cup legacy continues osf

    From 2007 to 2024: Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan’s T20 World Cup legacy continues

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan calls for better pitches ahead of tournament opener osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan calls for better pitches ahead of tournament opener

    cricket KKR's Rinku Singh reflects on modest IPL salary compared to Mitchell Starc osf

    KKR's Rinku Singh reflects on modest IPL salary compared to Mitchell Starc

    cricket ''You're a joker, always a joker': Kevin Pietersen blasts Ambati Rayudu for switching sides after IPL final osf

    'You're a joker, always a joker': Kevin Pietersen blasts Ambati Rayudu for switching sides after IPL final

    cricket From biscuits to Chole Bhature, Virat Kohli shares day-long menu if he was allowed to eat anything (WATCH) osf

    From biscuits to Chole Bhature, Virat Kohli shares day-long menu if he was allowed to eat anything (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    From Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya- top IMDb list of 100 most viewed Indian stars, late actors Irrfan Khan, SSR included RBA

    From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya- top IMDb list of 100 most viewed Indian stars

    Delhi water crisis: Rs 2,000 fine imposed for washing car with hose amid intense heatwave gcw

    Delhi water crisis: Rs 2,000 fine imposed for washing car with hose amid intense heatwave

    PM Modi alleges 'conspiracy' behind Naveen Patnaik's sudden deteriorating health, pledges probe (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi alleges 'conspiracy' behind Naveen Patnaik's sudden deteriorating health, pledges probe (WATCH)

    Living alone? 7 must-have things for safety at home RKK

    Living alone? 7 must-have things for safety at home

    Bengaluru Airport on high alert after hoax bomb threat found in restroom vkp

    Bengaluru Airport on high alert after hoax bomb threat found in restroom

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon