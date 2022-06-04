Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shakira, Gerard Pique announce separation; issue statement

    After reports on pop star Shakira catching Gerard Pique cheating on her with another woman, the couple announced their separation.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 5:39 PM IST

    (Image Credit: Gerard Pique Instagram)

    Pop sensation Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced their separation on Saturday. The two called off their more than decade long relationship on Saturday. Shakir and Pique share two children from their relationship.

    Shakira’s communication agency reportedly issued a brief statement that read: "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our upmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy."

    As per reports, Shakira had caught Gerard Pique cheating on her with another woman.

    (Thi is an updating story. More details to follow soon.)

