International Dance Day 2022: From Michael Jackson to Tiger Shroff - Top quotes from 10 iconic dancers

Dance is an art form filled with passion, expression, emotions and free-flowing moves, often from the heart. Several celebrities worldwide have gained popularity for their spectacular dance moves and have inspired generations to jump-start their journey from zero to dancing heroes. On International Dance Day 2022, here's a look at motivational quotes from ten iconic dancers globally:

King of Pop, Michael Jackson, left fans stunned with her trademark moves, including the famous moonwalk followed by a tornado spin and toe balance. "Thinking is the biggest mistake a dancer could make. You have to feel," MJ once famously said. Also watch: Teacher dances with her students on Michael Jackson's iconic 'Thriller'; Watch Viral Video

"Dancers come and go in the twinkling of an eye, but the dance lives on," Michael Jackson, who remains a dancing legend to date, had once said.

One of India's iconic dancers is Prabhu Deva, who rocked the country with his style, flexibility, hip thrusts and quirky moves. It is known that the choreographer-turned-filmmaker is a massive fan of Michael Jackson and idolises the 'King of Pop'. "If you work hard, nothing is impossible," Prabhu Deva once said famously, and we bet he practices this preaching.

A Colombian singer-songwriter, dancer, record producer, choreographer, and model, Shakira has wowed and inspired millions with her belly-dancing abilities. "I have such respect and fascination for dance. I can be light as air or stay grounded. Dance is really another universe," Shakira once famously said.

A versatile actor and dancer, Hrithik Roshan rocked Bollywood with his dance moves in the movie 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'. Since then, the actor has wowed his fans with spectacular moves and grooves. "The more you practice overcoming your obstacles, the more you will welcome them and be unafraid," the star once said. Also read: Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

An iconic American recording artist, actress and dancer, Madonna mesmerised her audiences with her singing and dancing abilities. "Only when I'm dancing can I feel this free," the Queen of Pop once famously said.

Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood's evergreen chocolate boy, made his mark in the industry with exceptional dancing skills. Over some time, the star also gained popularity for his acting talent. "Earlier everybody said, Shahid is a good dancer and he can also act. I was like, I want people to say that Shahid is a very good actor and he can also dance," the Jersey star had once said.

Regarded as one of the most incredible dancers of the 20th century, Martha Graham was one of the pioneers of modern dance. "Great dancers are not great because of their technique; they are great because of their passion," the iconic American once said.

Pandit Birju Maharaj took Kathak to new heights. Continuing the legacy of his family that produced aced Kathak dancers, Birju Maharaj formed new heights for Kathak as he would choreograph Kathak dance into dramas.

Madhuri Dixit, another dancer, who trained in Kathak, won the hearts of millions with her heart-stopping moves and expressions. The Dhak-Dhak actress has inspired young and old to groove to their heart's content. "For me, dancing is not just moving your arms and legs, but basically, it's a very spiritual experience. It's part of me and second nature to me. You can say it is in my blood," the actress once famously said with that enchanting smile on her face.

