    Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani summoned by Mumbai police

    The Mumbai police have summoned Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani. Her name appeared in the media after there were reports of her meeting with KP Gosavi and Sam D’souza.

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 8:44 PM IST
    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani is once again under the spotlight after the news reports emerged on Monday morning that she has been summoned by the Mumbai Police. As per reports, the Mumbai Police have summoned Dadlani with regard to the extortion probe in connection with the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.  There is also information that she may also be summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau’s vigilance team, soon. Meanwhile, Dadlani has reportedly requested the NCB's Special Investigation Team to allow her time.

    ALSO READ: Sameer Wankhede part of Aryan Khan 'kidnapping plot', claims Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

    Dadlani’s name surfaced in the case after Mumbai Police SIT reportedly came across CCTV footage wherein Shah Rukh Khan's manager was allegedly seen meeting Sam D'souza and case witness Kiran Gosavi in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area. Furthermore, television reports claimed that the team which is investigating the 'extortion' allegations may possibly register a case against D’souza and Gosavi, and may also record Dadlani’s statement for the same.

    ALSO READ: Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede: Row over drugs case of NCB officer's sister-in-law

    Meanwhile, D’souza has already approached the Bombay High Court last week, seeking anticipatory bail. He claimed in his plea that Dadlani paid Rs 50 lakh to Gosavi in order to get Aryan released. However, the money was said to be returned after Aryan was nabbed by the NCB in the drug case.

    Shah Rukh's 23-year-old son was arrested by the NCB on October 3 from a cruise ship that was headed for Goa. Having spent 25 days at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. Dadlani, who was seen attending all court hearings of Aryan with a team of lawyers, has been Shah Rukh’s manager since 2012. Soon after the release of Aryan, Shah Rukh took his family to their Alibaug farmhouse where the actor spent his birthday.

