    Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede: Row over drugs case of NCB officer's sister-in-law

    Earlier in the day, Nawab Malik questioned Wankhede about his family's involvement in the drug trade. He further stated that Wankhede must respond because her case is still ongoing in the Pune court.

    Nawab Malik targets Sameer Wankhede with proof asks your sister in law involved in drug case gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 10:55 AM IST
    Responding to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's charges about his sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar's participation in the drug trade, Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede stated on Monday that he was not even in the service when the case was lodged. The officer stated that he was not even in duty at the time the lawsuit was filed in January 2008. He stated that he married Kranti Redkar in 2017 and inquired as to how he might be connected to the case.

    Earlier in the day, Nawab Malik, a Maharashtra minister and member of the Nationalist Congress Party, questioned NCB officer Sameer Wankhede on Monday, asking if his sister-in-law, Harshada Dinanath Redkar, was engaged in the drug trade. Nawab Malik provided "evidence" that Harshada Dinanath Redkar was named as the "Respondent and Advocate" in a 2008 complaint filed under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Using the microblogging site, the leader questioned the official about his family's involvement in the drug trade. He further stated that Wankhede must respond because her case is still ongoing in the Pune court.

    Also Read | Sameer Wankhede part of Aryan Khan 'kidnapping plot', claims Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

    On Sunday, Nawab Malik accused the NCB's Mumbai Zonal Unit director Sameer Wankhede of being involved in a scheme to "kidnap" actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan for ransom on Sunday. In his newest charge against Wankhede, Malik said that BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya was the "mastermind" of the operation. He also noted that Wankhede met Bharatiya in a cemetery in nearby Oshiwara. He added that due to Wankhede's good fortune, they could not obtain the tape since the police's CCTV was not operational.

    Also Read | Aryan Khan case officer Sameer Wankhede removed from drugs case probe

    Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede's father, Dhyandev Kachruji Wankhede, has sued Nawab Malik in Bombay High Court for defamation. According to Wankhede's lawyer, Arshad Shaikh, Nawab Malik has called the Wankhede family a "fake and disputing their religious beliefs, stating they are not Hindus." He went on to say that Malik was calling everyone (in the Wankhede family) a liar, literally, daily and ruining the profession of his daughter Yasmin, a criminal lawyer who does not represent clients in drug matters. According to the lawsuit, Malik has caused "irreparable loss, damage, hurt, and prejudice to the plaintiff and his family members' name, character, reputation, and social image."
     

