Shah Rukh Khan is back from US amid news of injury; shuts down rumours of surgery

The latest pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan from the Mumbai airport, captured in the early morning of Wednesday, show him completely fine. He was dressed in a blue hoodie, a pair of jeans and a cap.

As fans worried about Shah Rukh Khan's health following the news of him hurting himself in Los Angeles, the superstar was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday looking absolutely well. Shah Rukh was said to have suffered a minor injury following a nosebleed and was recovering at his Mumbai home. Shah Rukh's first appearance after reports claimed he met with an ‘accident in LA’ debunked claims of his alleged accident. Khan was seen with his wife Gauri Khan and their kid AbRam. He was dressed in a blue sweatshirt, pants, and a cap. Aryan was dressed casually, while Gauri wore a blue midi dress and a jacket.

A paparazzo account uploaded photos of Shah Rukh Khan exiting the Mumbai airport with his entourage at 4:30 a.m. He did not wear a bandage on his nose, as previously reported.

Fans were eased to see the star was okay. “When I saw tears I screamed," a fan wrote. “So good to see him fit nd fine," added another. “KING IS BACK AND SUPER FINE," a third fan celebrated. “Thank God he is fine now I can sleep well," a fourth fan wrote. “Thanks God!! He is alright" another comment read.

One more comment read: “What happened to the accident in LA? Someone said he had injured his nose and had surgery on it? Where is the bandage on the nose if you have had surgery?”

Shah Rukh's injury was false news?

Throughout the day, Shah Rukh was trending on Twitter as his fans prayed for him following news of his injury while filming a project in Los Angeles. Though there was no official confirmation from his office, people close to him said he had a minor nose injury and was already back home in Mumbai. A source close to the actor, though, later told PTI, "It's false news."

According to ETimes, Shah Rukh began bleeding and was brought to the hospital, where physicians assured his crew that there was nothing to worry about. There was no word on when the actor was hurt or what project he was working on.

