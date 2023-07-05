Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan is back from US amid news of injury; shuts down rumours of surgery

    The latest pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan from the Mumbai airport, captured in the early morning of Wednesday, show him completely fine. He was dressed in a blue hoodie, a pair of jeans and a cap.

    Shah Rukh Khan is back from US amid news of injury; shuts down rumours of surgery RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 7:54 AM IST

    As fans worried about Shah Rukh Khan's health following the news of him hurting himself in Los Angeles, the superstar was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday looking absolutely well. Shah Rukh was said to have suffered a minor injury following a nosebleed and was recovering at his Mumbai home. Shah Rukh's first appearance after reports claimed he met with an ‘accident in LA’ debunked claims of his alleged accident. Khan was seen with his wife Gauri Khan and their kid AbRam. He was dressed in a blue sweatshirt, pants, and a cap. Aryan was dressed casually, while Gauri wore a blue midi dress and a jacket.

    A paparazzo account uploaded photos of Shah Rukh Khan exiting the Mumbai airport with his entourage at 4:30 a.m. He did not wear a bandage on his nose, as previously reported. 

    Fans were eased to see the star was okay. “When I saw tears I screamed," a fan wrote. “So good to see him fit nd fine," added another. “KING IS BACK AND SUPER FINE," a third fan celebrated. “Thank God he is fine now I can sleep well," a fourth fan wrote. “Thanks God!! He is alright" another comment read. 

    One more comment read: “What happened to the accident in LA? Someone said he had injured his nose and had surgery on it? Where is the bandage on the nose if you have had surgery?”

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan health update: 'Jawan' star back to India, recovering from accident

    Shah Rukh's injury was false news?
    Throughout the day, Shah Rukh was trending on Twitter as his fans prayed for him following news of his injury while filming a project in Los Angeles. Though there was no official confirmation from his office, people close to him said he had a minor nose injury and was already back home in Mumbai. A source close to the actor, though, later told PTI, "It's false news."

    According to ETimes, Shah Rukh began bleeding and was brought to the hospital, where physicians assured his crew that there was nothing to worry about. There was no word on when the actor was hurt or what project he was working on.

    Also Read: Is Salman Khan keen on working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Know details

    Jawan and Dunki are two films in the works for Shah Rukh. While Jawan has been pushed back to September, Dunki will be released in December. Jawan is directed by Atlee and features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra 

     

     

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 7:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela applies for divorce with Chaitanya after just 2.5 years of marriage ADC

    Naga Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela applies for divorce with Chaitanya after just 2.5 years of marriage

    Ananya Panday about her childhood bestie Suhana Khan, relationship post Bollywood careers; JEALOUSY or LOVE ATG

    Ananya Panday about her childhood bestie Suhana Khan, relationship post Bollywood careers; JEALOUSY or LOVE?

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books MSW EAI

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books

    From to : 5 erotica novels that have been adapted to movies ADC EIA

    From 'Basic Instinct' to 'Fifty Shades of Grey': 5 erotica novels that have been adapted to movies

    Why Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma an 'equal partner'? Know details about the Lust Stories two couple MSW

    Why Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma an 'equal partner'? Know details about the Lust Stories 2 couple

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope Prediction for July 5 2023 gcw

    Daily Horoscope Prediction for July 5, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for July 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    football India clinch 9th SAFF Championship title with win over Kuwait; fans applaud Blue Tigers osf

    India clinch 9th SAFF Championship title with win over Kuwait; fans applaud Blue Tigers

    tennis Wimbledon warns Tennis fans against misusing prayer room for 'Intimate Activities' osf

    Wimbledon warns Tennis fans against misusing prayer room for 'Intimate Activities'

    cricket Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee, set to lead India's talent hunt osf

    Ajit Agarkar appointed Chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee, set to lead India's talent hunt

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon