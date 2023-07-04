Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan health update: 'Jawan' star back to India, recovering from accident

    Currently busy shooting for a film project in Los Angeles, Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, suffered a painful accident while shooting on sets in Los Angeles and was rushed to the hospital instantly after the incident happened. Now the actor is back in India and is recovering from the accident.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident in the US and hurt his nose. He has now undergone a minor surgery for it. An Indian entertainment portal reported that the Pathaan actor was shooting for one of his upcoming projects when he met with a minor accident on the sets in Los Angeles. However, King Khan is now back in India and is recovering. The 'Jawan' actor is recovering well and is back in India. He had gone to Los Angeles for shooting for an upcoming film project. Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback on screens with Pathaan which became a huge global blockbuster and reinstated him as the King Khan of the Bollywood industry.

    A source in his quote to an entertainment portal revealed, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose." But it is mandatory enough to note that neither he nor his team has issued any statement regarding the accident as of now.

    Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback on the big screen with Pathaan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial roles. The film received a raging response from all parts of the globe and earned over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.

    Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan. The film is already generating loads of curiosity and buzz among cinema lovers and has become the talk of the town. Jawan is being labelled to be a cinematic spectacle, combining the talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with the directorial finesse of Atlee Kumar. The film is set to deliver an enthralling narrative, filled with emotions, action, and gripping storytelling. It will hit theatres on September 7 this year.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 1:06 PM IST
