    Is Salman Khan keen on working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Know details

    After the failure of his actioner-entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a set of media reports suggest that Salman Khan might be ecstatic and keen to work with eminent bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Salman Khan's last film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, flopped miserably at the box office this summer as it failed to fulfil audiences' expectations and fans' demands, wherein everyone slammed him badly for giving a sub-standard performance on screens. A fresh new media report by a bollywood entertainment portal claims that if things fall into place, then Salman Khan has officially reached out to the Gangubai Kathiawadi filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He wants to work with him for his next film. Also, Salman Khan will stop working in his family banner films and will not work with strugglers again.

    Salman Khan has reportedly reached out to Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the failure of his last movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Rumours are rampant in the media mills that Salman wants to experiment with his image by going out of his comfort zone and working on exciting and new subjects instead of usual action films.

    According to reports in a media entertainment portal, Salman, known for his big heart, has also decided to stop doing films as "a goodwill gesture or overloading the cast with favour-seeking strugglers." The actor is reportedly looking for "the right scripts."

    A person close to the star giving insight has said, "And by right, I do not mean action-packed or drama-driven. It has to be something Salman has not really done before. Preferably something relevant and yet personal. No more home productions with his brothers as a director or carpeting a film with favour-seeking strugglers, as he did in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan."

    Giving details on Salman Khan reaching out to Bhansali after a massive showdown on sets of Inshallah, the source shared, "Salman has reached out to Bhansali. Inshallah was a brilliant love story, very fresh and audacious. It is really something Salman would like to try at this point in his career."

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
